GEORGIA, June 13 - Atlanta, GA – On the first day of their economic development mission to the Republic of Korea, Governor Brian P. Kemp was joined by First Lady Marty Kemp in touring the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Intersecting the 38th parallel north, the DMZ runs across the Korean Peninsula and was established in 1953 under the provisions of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

"For decades the Korean Demilitarized Zone has served as a boundary between democracy and tyranny," said Governor Brian Kemp. "It was truly humbling to reflect on the service, sacrifice, and legacy of the thousands of Koreans and Americans who fought and died to preserve the freedoms of the Korean people. Our visit is also a powerful reminder of America’s responsibility to stand with our allies in championing freedom and liberty around the world, and the strong partnership our state and nation enjoy with the Republic of Korea."

Following the tour of the DMZ, the governor continued leading an international mission to the Republic of Korea focused on reinforcing strategic economic development partnerships.

Korea-Georgia Connection at a Glance

The State of Georgia has maintained continuous representation in Korea since 1985, and Korea’s Consular Office with jurisdiction across the Southeast, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands has been located in Georgia since 1976. Korea has been one of the top sources of Foreign Direct Investment and international job creation in Georgia for the last three years. In fiscal year 2023, alone, Korean companies announced more than $10 billion in investments and the creation of 12,605 jobs across the state. Total trade between the State of Georgia and Korea totaled over $15.8 billion in calendar year 2023, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the state’s total trade.