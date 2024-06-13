Olympus Power and AMPYR Distributed Energy Commit £50m to Onsite Renewable Energy Projects

UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympus Power, an established UK renewable energy developer, and AMPYR Distributed Energy (ADE), a leading investor in onsite sustainable energy solutions, have announced a £50m partnership that will provide innovative financing for clean energy infrastructure.

The agreement includes a combination of operational assets and a pipeline of over 50MW of rooftop solar developments for commercial and industrial customers in the UK and across Europe.

Working together, Olympus Power and ADE will accelerate the roll-out of onsite renewable energy, by providing long-term Power Purchase Agreement financing to make it simple and affordable for businesses to decarbonise their operations.

The partnership capitalises on the continued growth of the large-scale commercial and industrial solar market. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) give organisations access to long-term, affordable renewable energy with no upfront costs. This enables businesses to achieve significantly lower carbon emissions, alongside lower energy costs.

Simon Nicholls, CEO of Olympus Power, said: “Collaborating with ADE will help to drive greater investment from UK businesses into renewable energy, adding to the momentum and accelerating progress towards a net zero economy. By making decarbonisation commercially desirable, this long-term agreement will prove significant across both the UK and Europe.”

John Behan, founder and CEO of ADE, added: “We are delighted to be working closely with Olympus Power. This partnership enables us to deploy significant capital by working with an experienced developer. We’re on a mission to simplify net zero for business customers through innovative and sustainable funding solutions.”

For more information about Olympus Power, visit www.olympuspower.co.uk

For more information on ADE, please visit www.ampyrde.com