Water and Sanitation calls on public to be more conservative in their water use

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to be more conservative in their water use and use the available water wisely and sparingly as water levels continue to drop in the Mpumalanga Province.

The latest DWS weekly state of reservoirs report of 10 June 2024 shows that water levels in the Mpumalanga Province continue to drop as the average dam levels further dropped from 95.3% to 94.8% over the past week. The province also recorded declines in the Water Management Areas (WMAs) and the districts. In the Water Management Areas, the Olifants WMA dropped from 85.6% to 85.1% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 95.7% to 95.3%. In the districts, Ehlanzeni dropped from 99.0% to 98.7%, Gert Sibande dropped from 92.4% to 91.7%, and Nkangala dropped from 96.8% to 96.4%.

The majority of the listed dams in Ehlanzeni District and the Lowveld recorded declines in water levels with only Da Gama Dam recording an improvement from 98.9% to 99.3%.

The listed dams that recorded declines in water levels include Kwena dropping from 100.1% to 99.9%, Driekoppies from 99.6% to 99.1%, Longmere from 96.0% to 93.5%, Klipkopjes from 99.0% to 98.8%, Witklip from 100.3% to 99.8%, Primkop from 100.0% to 97.4%, Inyaka from 100.0% to 99.9%, Blyderivierpoort from 100.2% to 100.1%, Buffelskloof from 93.0% to 91.4% and Ohrigstad from 61.7% to 61.0%. From the report, it is clear that most of the dams have now dropped below the 100% mark.

In Gert Sibande District, Vygeboom Dam remained unchanged at 100.3% and Jericho Dam recorded a slight improvement from 68.5% to 68.6% with the rest of the listed dams recording declines in water levels.

The dams that recorded declines in water volumes include Grootdraai Dam dropping from 91.4% to 90.4%, Nooitgedacht from 90.9% to 89.8%, Westoe from 64.7% to 62.6%, Morgenstond from 85.2% to 84.8%, and Heyshope from 100.5% to 100.2%.

All the listed dams in the Nkangala District recorded declines in water levels. Witbank Dam dropped from 96.9% to 96.4%, Middelburg Dam from 94.1% to 93.8%, Loskop Dam from 99.1% to 98.9%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam from 93.4% to 92.6%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public that South Africa is a dry and water scarce country and now being the dry winter season, it is important to be more conservative in our water use because every drop counts as water has no substitute.

DWS further encourages the public to protect water resources, especially from pollution to ensure sustainable freshwater supply and water security for the current and future generations.

