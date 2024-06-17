Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch Owner Publicly Challenges Town of Beekman’s Discriminatory Zoning Practices ADA/FHA

Town of Beekman New York uses calculated obstructionism to prevent Sober Living from opening.

POUGHQUAG, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Potter, owner of Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch, has publicly challenged the Town of Beekman, accusing it of engaging in discriminatory practices that have severely hindered the operations and community integration of his sober living home, which provides crucial support to veterans, civil servants, first responders, and their families.

Background of the Issue:

In June 2023, prior to purchasing the property for Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch, Patrick Potter was assured by the Town Zoning Administrator, Jessica Peterson, that the initiative would receive full community support. These assurances were echoed by positive feedback from planning board members at a November meeting. However, soon after acquiring the property, Potter was informed that a special permit would be necessary — a requirement that contradicts prior discussions.

Chronology of Obstruction:

Despite no initial mention of additional permits, the requirement was suddenly enforced after the property purchase, leading to extensive and confusing correspondence between Potter’s attorney and town officials. The ranch was nonetheless opened in March 2024, but its marketing efforts and full integration have been stymied by ongoing bureaucratic barriers.

During an inspection by the Zoning Administrator in early 2024, it was confirmed by an independent engineer that sober living homes are exempt from the special permits and site plans the town was demanding. Despite this, the town officials have maintained their stance, significantly delaying the permit process and ignoring requests for clarification under the town code, which supports the ranch’s operation without such permits.

Legal Framework and Rights Violations:

The insistence on unnecessary permits is in direct violation of the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which protect individuals with disabilities — including those recovering from addiction — from discrimination in housing. Beekman’s own zoning code identifies a family as "one or more persons living together as a single housekeeping unit," which should inherently include the sober living arrangements at Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch.

Demand for Immediate Action:

Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch formally withdraws its application for the unnecessary special permit and site plan and calls on the Town of Beekman to cease its discriminatory practices. Potter is demanding a reasonable accommodation under federal law and expects the town to align its procedures accordingly.

Call to the Community:

Potter expects a formal response from town officials within 30 days and urges the community to support the ranch in ensuring that its residents receive the fair treatment and support they deserve. The situation not only impacts the ranch but also reflects on the town’s commitment to its veterans and recovering individuals.

For more information about the ongoing developments and to support the cause of Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch, please visit www.bunkhouserecoveryranch.com.

About Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch:

Located at 237 Hynes Road, Poughquag, New York, Bunkhouse Recovery Ranch offers a supportive environment for individuals recovering from substance use disorders. The ranch provides various therapeutic programs and has a commitment to help its residents reintegrate into society successfully.