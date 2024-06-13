Métis Crossing Wins Cultural Experience Tourism Award at 2024 Edmonton Tourism Awards
The award recognizes the center’s commitment to enhancing cultural tourism and economic development in the Edmonton region.
This is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, and to the vibrant culture of the Métis people that we are so proud to share with the world.”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Métis Crossing is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Cultural Experience Tourism Award at the 2024 Edmonton Tourism Awards. This accolade recognizes Métis Crossing’s dedication to preserving and promoting Métis culture through immersive and educational experiences.
As Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, Métis Crossing has long been a beacon of Métis heritage, offering visitors a deep dive into the rich history, traditions, and lifestyle of the Métis people. This award highlights their exceptional efforts in creating an authentic cultural experience that resonates with both local and international visitors.
"We’re incredibly honored to receive the Cultural Experience Tourism Award," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing. "This is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, and to the vibrant culture of the Métis people that we are so proud to share with the world. Our goal has always been to create a place where people can connect with Métis history and traditions, and this award inspires us to continue enhancing and expanding our offerings."
Métis Crossing’s mission extends beyond cultural preservation to active engagement and education, aiming to foster greater understanding and respect for Métis culture among visitors. By showcasing Métis artisans, musicians, and storytellers, Métis Crossing celebrates the community’s creativity and contributions, enhancing cultural tourism and economic development in the Edmonton region. This commitment to cultural representation and education highlights their role as a beacon of heritage and cultural pride.
Métis Crossing has continually expanded its programs and attractions since opening to include interactive exhibits, immersive retreats, cultural workshops, traditional craft demonstrations, and guided tours that offer a comprehensive understanding of Métis culture. This award underscores the significance of these efforts and the impact they have on tourism and cultural preservation.
The Edmonton Tourism Awards celebrate excellence in the tourism industry, recognizing organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to enhancing the visitor experience in Edmonton and surrounding areas. The Cultural Experience Tourism Award specifically honors entities that excel in providing visitors with an enriching and memorable cultural experience.
About Métis Crossing:
Métis Crossing is Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, designed as a gateway to the experiences of the Métis people. Its location on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River has historical significance as a traditional gathering place for the Métis community, and our First Nations ancestors before. Métis Crossing continues to serve as a beacon of culture, innovation, and connection for Métis people across Alberta, and is committed to the sustainability and growth of the Métis community through cultural expression and educational programs.
