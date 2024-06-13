Rocky Mount Mills Welcomes Novus Architects and O'Malley Tunstall, PLLC to its Thriving Business Campus
Growth enhances reputation as key player in economic development of Eastern North Carolina
We are reinforcing Eastern North Carolina's status as an emerging leader in regional development.”ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocky Mount Mills, a dynamic center for business, culture, and leisure in Eastern North Carolina, is proud to announce the addition of two prestigious tenants to its campus: Novus Architects and O'Malley Tunstall, PLLC. This expansion not only enhances the services offered within the campus but also signifies the location’s appeal as a prime destination for innovative firms seeking vibrant, growth-oriented environments.
— Evan Covington Chavez
Novus Architects, a firm celebrated for its dynamic and adaptive architectural services, has officially opened its doors at Rocky Mount Mills. The new location reflects the firm's commitment to "Always being new" and adapting to the needs of its clients.
“Novus has been active in Eastern North Carolina, and earlier this year, we laid down roots here at Rocky Mount Mills. The site met our needs for an open-office, design-oriented space in turn-key condition, with potential for expansion as we grow,” said Matt Johnson, AIA Principal / Rocky Mount Office Lead, Novus Architects, Inc. “We are excited to increase our accessibility and become an integral part of the local and regional community.”
With established offices in Asheville, Atlanta, Charleston, and Charlotte, Novus Architects, brings a wealth of regional expertise and design acumen to Rocky Mount. Their presence in these major cities has positioned them as a key player in architectural innovation across the Southeast, making their expansion into Rocky Mount a significant indicator of the area's growing business appeal.
Also joining the campus, O'Malley Tunstall, PLLC, a distinguished legal firm, was drawn to the energetic and communal atmosphere at Rocky Mount Mills. The decision to move was heavily influenced by the unique blend of modern office amenities and the vibrant business community.
“We love the feeling of a business campus. The energy and vibe of the Mills were palpable from the first visit. The modern offices with bright light and high ceilings, along with the busy communal feel of the business campus, seemed like the perfect fit for our office,” said Joseph P. Tunstall, III, of O'Malley Tunstall, PLLC.
O'Malley Tunstall, PLLC is known for its robust legal services and commitment to client advocacy. Specializing in personal injury and disability law, the firm has built a reputation for thorough, compassionate, and effective legal representation, ensuring that their clients receive the support they need to navigate complex legal challenges.
Rocky Mount Mills continues to attract and support a diverse array of businesses, from local startups to established firms, enhancing its reputation as a key player in the economic development of Eastern North Carolina. The addition of Novus Architects and O'Malley Tunstall, PLLC, underscores the Mills' role as a catalyst for business growth and community engagement.
“This influx not only enhances the local business ecosystem but also promises increased job opportunities and economic vitality,” said Evan Covington Chavez, Director of Real Estate at Rocky Mount Mills. “We are reinforcing Eastern North Carolina's status as an emerging leader in regional development.”
About Rocky Mount Mills:
Rocky Mount Mills is a historic cotton mill transformed into a dynamic mixed-use development in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. It is home to an expanding array of businesses, restaurants, breweries, and residential spaces, making it a focal point for innovation, culture, and community engagement. Learn more at www.rockymountmills.com.
