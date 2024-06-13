Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,317 in the last 365 days.

City Services Suspended for June 13, 2024

Published on June 13, 2024

Alternate City Seal.png

All City services at Miami Riverside Center, City Hall, Parks and Recreation, summer camps and Solid Waste have been suspended for June 13, 2024 due to the State of Emergency.  An update will provided once services resume.

You just read:

City Services Suspended for June 13, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more