PubWise Secures Three Additional Patents in its Innovative Smart Path Optimization Technology® Suite
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PubWise, a leader in digital advertising logistics, proudly announces securing three additional patents for its groundbreaking "Digital Advertising Platform with Demand Path Optimization" (U.S. Patent No. 11989753, U.S. Patent No. 11961114, and U.S. Patent No. 11580572). These patents are in the patent family of PubWise's earlier U.S. Patent No. 11288699 underscoring PubWise’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.
The four patents highlight PubWise’s pioneering efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of digital advertising through advanced demand path optimization (DPO) techniques. This technology allows publishers and advertisers to streamline their ad operations, reduce costs, and maximize revenue by intelligently optimizing the pathways through which ad demand is processed.
"We are thrilled to have been granted four patents, which is a testament to our ongoing dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions for the entire ecosystem within the digital advertising industry," said Stephen Johnston, Jr., founder and CTO of PubWise. "Our Smart Path Optimization Technology is a game-changer, providing unparalleled optimizations to maximize efficiencies, improve revenue, and decrease carbon emissions and other forms of infrastructure waste."
The patented technology leverages sophisticated machine learning algorithms and data analysis to ensure that every ad impression is evaluated and directed through the most efficient and profitable demand sources, creating efficiency for both publishers and buyers.
These latest patents further solidify PubWise's position as an industry innovator and a trusted partner for publishers and advertisers seeking to navigate the complexities of digital advertising.
Patent links:
U.S. Patent 11288699: https://patents.google.com/patent/US11288699B2/en?oq=11288699
U.S. Patent 11580572: https://patents.google.com/patent/US11580572B2/en?oq=11580572
U.S. Patent 11961114: https://patents.google.com/patent/US11961114B2/en?oq=11961114
U.S. Patent 11989753: https://patents.google.com/patent/US11989753B1/en?oq=11989753
For more information about PubWise, and its patented Demand Path Optimization technology and potential licensing opportunities, please visit www.PubWise.io.
---
About PubWise:
PubWise is a transformational, end-to-end programmatic advertising platform that allows publishers and buyers to transact smoothly up and down the supply chain with Radical Observability™ and optimal performance. Its Supply Path Optimization Technology® (SPOT) uses machine learning, hyper-automation, bidstream compression and other traffic-shaping technologies to adapt and learn to deliver value to both supply and demand partners over time. With both managed and cloud options, PubWise helps publishers take control of their data and earn more revenue from high-quality demand sources. For advertisers, PubWise provides direct access to trusted supply partners that creates more speed, efficiency and reach, resulting in better campaign performance. For more information visit https://PubWise.io.
Rachael Johnston
PubWise
+1 678-819-3535
Info@PubWise.io
