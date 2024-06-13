Addison Kaboom Town! Celebration Includes Amazing Air Show
Addison Kaboom Town is preceded by the Addison Airport Airshow, which features skydivers, aerobatic pilots, historic warbirds and more.
Addison Airport Air Show Set to Thrill Crowds Across Entire TownADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, July 3, fabulous fireworks won’t be the only thing launching across the North Texas skies above the Town of Addison. As has been the tradition for decades, the award-winning fireworks show will be preceded by an aerial spectacle that can be seen from miles away. The Addison Airport Air Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. that evening, two hours prior to the Addison Kaboom Town!® fireworks show.
The air show has become a treasured component of Addison Kaboom Town!, which draws more than 500,000 people to the 4.4-square-mile municipality. And, because many of Addison’s 200+ restaurants host watch parties and events, visitors can find fabulous festivities to enjoy while viewing both historic warbirds and thrilling aerobatic stunts.
This year’s Addison Air Show will begin with an exciting choreographed skydive by the Red River Skydivers. Two planes will carry a dozen divers, who traditionally jump with a massive American flag. Following the skydiving, viewers will watch history take to the skies as a cadre of historic warbirds fly both alone and in formation. Some of the featured planes in this year’s air show include:
• Devil Dog, a B-25 flown by pilot Beth Jenkins and an entirely female crew.
• A P-40 Warhawk flown by Taylor Stevenson, one of the youngest warbird pilots in the country.
• Shangrila, a P-51 Mustang flown by Tom Ball
• Twin Beech (Beechcraft Model 18)
• Experimental aircraft Gamebird, flown by its creator Phillip Steinbeck
• A collection of T-6s flying in formation.
Those historic planes will be joined by state-of-the-art aerobatic planes piloted by some of the country’s leading stunt pilots, including:
• Mike Gallaway, who has represented Team USA for the World Aerobatic Championships, and
• David Martin, a former U.S. and World Men’s Freestyle Aerobatic Champion, and
The air show will end shortly after 9 p.m., when Martin returns to the skies in his twin engine Beech to perform a thrilling pyrotechnic flight that will light up the night sky.
Shortly after the air show, the Addison Kaboom Town! ® 25-minute-long fireworks show will fill the North Texas skies with some of the world’s finest synchronized pyrotechnics. While the celebration is certainly city-wide, one of the favorite places to enjoy the spectacle is in the town’s 12-acre Addison Circle Park. Tickets to the party in Addison Circle Park are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children 2 and older and can be found here.
Once public park admission tickets are all claimed, booking a hotel package in one of Addison’s participating hotels is the only way to guarantee entry into the party in the park. Guests who book a hotel package will enjoy quality accommodations and receive a neck cooling towel and free admission to Addison Circle Park for up to six people through a designated park entrance fast lane.
Each year, Addison Kaboom Town!® is named among the top fireworks shows in the country. The spectacular show has been ranked as one of the top fireworks displays in the nation by USA TODAY’s 10Best, People.com, the American Pyrotechnics Association, Yahoo, The Wall Street Journal and Travel + Leisure Magazine.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 3, 2024, 5-11 p.m.
5 p.m. – Addison Circle Park gates open
6:30 p.m. – Big City Outlaws
8 p.m. – Presentation of the Colors & National Anthem
8:30 p.m. – Emerald City Allstars
9:30 p.m. – Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks
10 p.m. – Emerald City Allstars
WHERE: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison, Texas 75001
Memorable views can be found from anywhere in Addison, but special watch parties hosted by many of Addison’s more than 200+ restaurants and 22 hotels offer spectators a unique viewing experience. A list of watch parties will be available on the website closer to the event.
TRAFFIC
NOTES: The popularity of the Addison Kaboom Town!® fireworks show may cause some traffic delays, specifically following the fireworks show. Book your hotel rooms now! Addison hotels quickly fill up for this annual event. Spectators are encouraged to spend the night in Addison at any of our hotels or remain at their favorite restaurant till traffic subsides.
EVENT
NOTES: Concessions are available in the park. Guests are not permitted to bring coolers into the park. Absolutely no alcohol can be brought into or out of Addison Circle Park. Beer and wine will be available for sale within the park.
COST: $10 for all ages 10 and older
$5 for ages 2-9
Free for those under 2, although a ticket is required.
Tickets are required for each person attending the limited-capacity party in Addison Circle Park. Book an Addison Kaboom Town! hotel package and enjoy quality accommodations, a cooling neck towel and guaranteed admission for up to 6.
WEBSITE: AddisonKaboomTown.com
