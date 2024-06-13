Meetaverse Offers a New Way of Virtual Collaboration to LésAvi
Meetaverse and LésAvi partner to create immersive virtual environments for corporate activities and trade shows, enhancing operations with 3D collaboration
Our partnership with LésAvi will showcase how spatial computing can transform business operations. Our platform allows customers to collaborate, bringing a new level of engagement and interaction.”WOODMERE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meetaverse, the global leader in virtual collaboration platforms, is excited to announce its partnership with LésAvi, a pioneer in bioenergetics. LésAvi partners with Meetaverse to create fully immersive virtual environments for its internal corporate activities and external trade shows. This partnership marks a new era in virtual collaboration, leveraging Meetaverse’s innovative platform to enhance LésAvi's global operations.
Meetaverse offers immersive environments for teams to host meetings, onboard new members, facilitate learning, and create digital offices. This partnership includes various events, from trade shows and conferences to international influencer collaborations.
Founded in 1993 and entering the market in 1998, LésAvi is a leader in bioenergetics, collaborating with hospitals, universities, and practitioners to develop non-invasive sound vibration methods for patient stabilization. With the development of bioenergetics technologies, the founder, Art Aviles, envisioned virtual spaces for manufacturers and sales representatives.
The first virtual space of LésAvi opened on June 5, generating significant insights and opinions about the project's expansion. Art Aviles, CEO of LésAvi, had long sought a comprehensive virtual workspace for his team. "When I was introduced to Meetaverse, I was blown away," he explained. "Meetaverse embodied the future, especially with the transformative effects of COVID, such as the widespread transition to remote work."
Unlike traditional 2D tools, Meetaverse provides a 3D environment where interactions feel natural and engaging. Participants can move and interact in ways that mimic real-life dynamics, enhancing communication and collaboration.
“Key features of Meetaverse include the walk-and-talk feature, which allows spontaneous interactions and the ability to hold meetings, share screens, and chat within the 3D environment. The immersive nature of Meetaverse makes it feel like a second home for users” - said Art Aviles, CEO of LésAvi.
The platform will host various events, including trade shows, conferences, rodeos, and martial arts exhibitions. These continuous destinations for engagement and collaboration demonstrate the platform's capacity to handle large-scale events.
"Our partnership with LésAvi will showcase how spatial computing can transform business operations," stated Oded Napchi, CEO at Meetaverse. " Our platform allows customers and employees to communicate and collaborate as if they are in the same room, bringing a new level of engagement and interaction."
The vision for the future includes expanding the Trade Show with linked portals to permanent facilities for healthcare, education, sports, and entertainment. Meetaverse envisions unique, immersive locations like underwater offices and sky-high boardrooms. This vision is now a present reality.
Meetaverse is focused on continuous improvement, adding new features, onboarding users, and entering new markets. The goal is to make Meetaverse an integral part of how businesses and individuals connect and collaborate, setting a new standard for virtual interactions.
About LésAvi: Founded in 1993, LésAvi pioneers in bioenergetics research and develops non-invasive vibration therapies integrated into products serving various industries worldwide.
About Meetaverse: Meetaverse is a leading virtual collaboration platform that creates immersive 3D environments for enhanced remote collaboration and global business operations.
