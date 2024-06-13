[Leveraging Macao’s Advantages as a Platform] International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Facilitates Over 180 International Infrastructure Projects Over Past Editions

MACAU, June 13 - The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) will take place from 19 to 21 June under the theme of “Green Innovative Digital Connectivity”.

The IIICF has established itself as one of the highest-profile, largest and most influential annual events in the field of global infrastructure co-operation. The event not only gives impetus to Macao’s appropriate economic diversification but also further enhances its presence as an international metropolis.

One of the world’s highest-profile events in the industry

Established in 2010 with the approval of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, the IIICF has been held in Macao since 2012. It has taken advantage of Macao’s position as a Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, as well as the city’s world-class convention and exhibition resources. In previous editions, the event has attracted over 30,000 infrastructure industry leaders and facilitated over 180 co-operation projects through more than 1,800 business negotiations, involving co-operation capital of over US$ 100 billion.

Over 180 co-operation projects in various fields to promote the “Belt and Road” development

As an exchange platform for the global infrastructure industry, the IIICF keeps abreast of the latest industry trends every year. With a wide variety of thematic activities such as speeches, forums, conferences, exhibitions, symposiums, roadshows, business negotiations and index report releases, the event gathers professionals including government officials, experts, scholars, industry leaders, and corporate executives from over 70 countries and regions every year to explore the new direction and opportunities for industry development.

To date, more than 570 ministerial-level guests and over 30,000 industry leaders have attended the event. More than 180 co-operation projects have been forged, with the amount of co-operation capital exceeding US$ 100 billion. Covering transport, house building, energy and power, industrial parks, engineering equipment, mineral exploitation and talent cultivation, these projects play an important role in boosting infrastructure connectivity under the “Belt and Road” Initiative.

A significant increase in the size and continuous participation of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone since its establishment

Since 2023, the IIICF has undergone a comprehensive upgrade in its exhibition scale, with the exhibition area expanding to 5,000 square metres, an increase of 1.5 times compared to 2022, in addition to upgrading from a graphic exhibition to an exhibition of real objects and models. It has seen the participation of over 30 major multinational enterprises and institutions in the global infrastructure industry and more than ten enterprises and institutions from Macao and Hengqin, showcasing the achievements of co-operation in the sustainable development of international infrastructure in various dimensions.

Enriching Macao elements to open up business opportunities

Since 2012 when the IIICF was first held in Macao, it has continuously enriched its Macao elements. Since 2017, the Report on the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index has been released to seize the opportunity of infrastructure development along the “Belt and Road”. In 2023, the Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative was released separately for the first time, providing authoritative research results as forward-looking references for enterprises to expand infrastructure co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and leveraging Macao’s role as a platform between the countries.

A series of parallel forums on the construction of Portuguese-speaking countries, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and Macao are held during the IIICF, with the aim of stimulating regional co-operation through the exhibition platform. The IIICF also features business matching sessions and a meeting area to facilitate negotiations and exchanges between Macao and Hengqin enterprises and the international engineering industry and to explore business opportunities.

For more information on the 15th IIICF, please visit http://www.iiicf.org/.