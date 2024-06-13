UTM Graduation Ceremony 2024 sends off 421 potential graduates into exciting new chapters

MACAU, June 13 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its Graduation Ceremony 2024 at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion on 13 June. As the inaugural graduating class of UTM following its official rebrand, 421 potential graduates of doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degree programmes, as well as diploma programmes, were awarded with certificates respectively.

On behalf of the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR and Chancellor of UTM, Ms. Ao Ieong U, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture officiated at the Graduation Ceremony, in the company of Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Chair of UTM Council, and Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, Rector of UTM. Guests attending the event include delegates of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, and the Macao Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), as well as members of UTM Council, members of the Legislative Assembly, government officials, school representatives, scholarship and fellowship institutions, and representatives of the tourism and service sectors, all of whom were invited to witness the solemn and heart-warming moment together.

Ms. Ao Ieong U began her speech by recognising the work of the University over the years. She stated that, as an important member of Macao's tertiary institutions, UTM has been dedicated to nurturing “Tourism+” professionals with international vision for the development of Macao's tourism and related industries, and has been actively capitalising on its advantages of internationalisation to participate in promoting the construction of a “World Class Travel Destination” in the Greater Bay Area. She mentioned that the Macao SAR Government will continue to support UTM 's pursuit of internationalisation and high standards. She hopes that UTM will seize the new opportunities brought by Macao’s development of appropriate economic diversification, make good use of the various policies of the Central Government that are beneficial to Macao, strive for innovation in academia, deepen international integration, and cultivate outstanding tourism professionals for Macao, as well as the Mainland and foreign cities.

Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, UTM Rector, recapped in her speech the highlights of UTM’s development in recent years. In addition to establishing multiple undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programmes to create a ladder for talent cultivation, UTM has also ventured into new academic disciplines in response to the needs of social development. Over the past two years, it has introduced programmes on information technology and smart technology applications, striving to cultivate interdisciplinary talents for “tourism + technologies”. In order to build a high-end talent pipeline for the development of the “1+4” industries, several programmes related to event tourism and business administration will be launched in the new academic year, with a view to training world-class talents who can contribute to the goals of becoming the “City of Sports” and the “City of Performing Arts”. The Rector was convinced that Macao is poised for a new and promising development prospect, and therefore wished the graduates to keep their finger on the pulse of the times and be bold in exploring new opportunities in Macao and beyond.

The last part of the ceremony was the speeches delivered by graduate representatives, namely, Ms. Sophia Zhou Huizhi from Doctor of Philosophy in Hospitality and Tourism Management programme, and Ms. Mary Sun Rongqie from Bachelor of Science in Tourism Business Management programme. They acknowledged that UTM has provided them with ample educational resources, facilities and development opportunities, and that they have gained not only academic and theoretical knowledge, but also extensive cross-cultural experiences during their studies. They encouraged students to embark on their next journey with courage, faith and determination to create their own extraordinary stories.