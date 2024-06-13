MGTO returns to Lisbon Festivities to promote Macao “tourism +” and expand European visitor source markets

MACAU, June 13 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) joined this year’s Lisbon Festivities for the first time since the pandemic. A dragon dance performance at the highlight event of the Portuguese capital festivities, the Popular Marches parade held on Wednesday (June 12) evening, showcased Macao’s “tourism + culture” appeal, as part of the efforts to expand visitor source markets from Portugal and Europe.

Participation in Lisbon Festivities parade with over nine decades of history

The Popular Marches are the highlight event of the Lisbon Festivities, a festival with activities running for over a month. Spanning over nine decades of history, the parade takes place each year on the evening of June 12, in celebration of Saint Anthony, amid a large-scale popular fest that brings thousands of people onto the streets of the city and is a major tourism attraction of Lisbon.

With this year marking the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and being also the Year of the Dragon, MGTO led a dragon dance group to perform at the Popular Marches of the Lisbon Festivities 2024.

Dragon dance performance showcases Macao “tourism + culture” appeal

Comprising a pair of dragons, the group from the Macau Lo Leong Sport General Association performed and interacted with the Portuguese and tourists watching the parade, giving a vibrant display of Macao’s traditional culture and “tourism +” appeal at the Portuguese capital. The lively performance of the Macao dragon dance team marched on Lisbon’s iconic street, Avenida da Liberdade, joining the colorful event featuring also over twenty performing groups representing the various historic neighborhoods of the Portuguese capital each with their unique profile.

Creating synergies at events to boost tourism promotion and mutual visitor flows

This year’s participation at Lisbon’s largest festivity is part of an exchange cooperation program between MGTO and the organizer of the event, the Lisbon City Council Equipment and Cultural Animation Management Enterprise. Launched in 2012, the program involves, among other activities, the exchange of performing groups for the Lisbon Festivities parade and the Chinese New Year parade in Macao. After a hiatus during the pandemic, the winning group from Lisbon Popular Marches 2022 (Marcha da Madragoa) also joined in February the “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024,” organized by MGTO.

In conjunction with several tourism destination promotions being conducted by MGTO targeting the Portuguese and European markets, this collaboration program for signature events is another important vehicle to promote a diverse tourism image of the city, while enhancing cultural and tourism exchange between Macao and Portugal, and helping to expand visitor source markets from Europe.