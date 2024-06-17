Bitoro Network Launches on Injective to Enhance Financial Gateways

ROAD TOWN, BVI, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitoro Network launches on Injective to expand its decentralized perpetual futures platform significantly. The new launch on Injective will provide additional trading channels for instant and low-cost trading, integrated staking vaults, as well as features to onboard institutional clients.

By leveraging Injective’s advanced blockchain infrastructures and the unique on-chain order book, Bitoro is able to enhance its platform and provide unlimited new markets in an MEV-resistance environment with extremely low fees. This integration also allows Bitoro to facilitate participation in staking pools and vaults for various cryptocurrency projects.

Additionally, Injective’s native RWA modules allow Bitoro to introduce on-chain perpetual futures for real-world assets (RWA), such as forex pairs and commodities, besides cryptocurrency spot markets. Injective’s shared liquidity pool on-chain further enhances the market depth and liquidity for Bitoro’s trading pairs, ensuring an efficient and seamless experience for all users.

In addition, Bitoro Network is able to leverage Injective’s institutional-grade infrastructures. This includes specialized service that offers increased security and regulatory features, ensuring that institutional clients can meet global compliance standards and integrate with existing trading infrastructure. With over 60 leading global institutions securing the Injective’s network as validators, Bitoro Network can further benefit from this robust and compliant trading environment.

Speaking about the collaboration, Brian Purcell, Founder and CEO of Bitoro Network, commented:

“The integration with Injective marks a pivotal milestone for Bitoro as we continue to innovate and expand our decentralized trading solutions. By leveraging Injective’s robust infrastructure, we are able to offer our users instant, low-cost trading while also introducing advanced features like institutional gateways and on-chain perpetuals for RWAs. This partnership not only enhances our platform’s capabilities but also broadens our reach significantly, therefore reinforcing our commitment to providing secure, compliant, and accessible trading opportunities for all.”

“Injective’s plug-and-play modules are continuing to empower developers to rapidly deploy groundbreaking dApps. I’m excited to see Bitoro harnessing Injective’s on-chain orderbook and additional features to provide unmatched liquidity and a seamless user experience from day one.” said Eric Chen, Injective Labs co-founder and CEO.

The partnership comes at a critical time as Bitoro establishes itself as a leading aggregator of perpetual liquidity ecosystems. Launched at the end of Q1 2024, the cross-chain trading platform has reached over $1 billion in trading volume in less than two months. With the new launch on Injective, Bitoro is now able to tap into new markets and offer cutting-edge trading solutions to both retail and institutional traders

About Bitoro

Bitoro Network is the world’s first leveraged trading protocol and ecosystem aggregator for the perpetual futures market. Bitoro unifies the fragmented market under one platform, providing optimal speed, fees, liquidity, incentives, and unparalleled ease of use for traders.

About Injective

Injective is a lightning fast interoperable layer one blockchain optimized for building the premier Web3 finance applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules for creating unmatched dApps. INJ is the native asset that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera and Mark Cuban.