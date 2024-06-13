Danubius launches BlueCash 50, an innovative payment equipment with service provided by Banca Transilvania
BUCURESTI, BUCURESTI, ROMANIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danubius Exim, the leader in the fiscal and payment equipment market, in partnership with Banca Transilvania, announces the launch of the BlueCash 50 product with a payment solution offered by BT. BlueCash 50 is an innovative device that transforms the user experience by combining the functionalities of a mobile device with an Android operating system, a bank POS, and an electronic fiscal cash register, all in a single compact unit.
BlueCash 50 is designed to simplify and streamline the sales process, eliminating the need for multiple devices. It is the first model in the BlueCash range and offers total mobility, being able to be used both as a mobile device and as a stationary unit in the merchant's cashier area.
Through the BlueCash product range, Danubius introduces a new concept that allows merchants to access a variety of services, generating additional revenues for businesses. Practically, this equipment becomes a revenue center for the merchant through the use of services present in the Danubius Store. Users can access dedicated applications for fiscal sales processes, such as Dude for Android, as well as service mediation applications, such as mobile phone top-ups or directly concluding insurance with brokers, among many others.
Key features of BlueCash 50 include:
• Android 10 operating system
• Multiple applications accessible through Danubius Store
• Fiscal equipment compliant with OUG 28/1999, connected to ANAF
• EFT POS – banking device for accepting card and contactless smart device payments, connected to a Banca Transilvania account
• Integrated Zebra barcode reader (optional)
• 4G LTE Sim Date and Voice
• Free authorized sales application: Dude for Android
• Free integrated application with the payment module interfaced with Dude for Android: BlueCash Design
The market launch of the BlueCash 50 equipment with the payment solution offered by Banca Transilvania represents a significant step in the technological evolution of sales equipment, providing merchants with a complete and flexible solution for their daily needs. By integrating the Banca Transilvania payment service, BlueCash 50 ensures a safe and efficient payment experience for all users.
Product details: BlueCash 50
Contact: pr@danubius.org Danubius Datecs
Dragos Grosaru
