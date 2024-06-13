Masana wa Afrika|New Foundation launches in South Africa, Reimagining Philanthropy for Children across the Continent

Father Alex You Memorial School - Uganda CECYDAR in Rwanda Siyakwazi in South Africa

Masana wa Afrika, a newly established African nonprofit foundation, announces its official launch.

We are dedicated to providing the necessary support and resources to help African children and communities thrive.” — Ruth Mapara, Director of Masana wa Afrika

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masana wa Afrika means “the warmth of the sun embraces Africa” in XitsongMasana wa Afrika, a newly established African nonprofit foundation, announces its official launch. With a mission to support and amplify African community-based organisations serving the needs of children and their families, Masana wa Afrika aims to drive lasting change throughout the continent. Delta Philanthropies and The ELMA Foundation are the initial funding partners, laying the groundwork for significant, long-term impact.

Recognising that community leaders are the experts best positioned to determine how funding can be most effectively utilised, Masana wa Afrika currently provides multi-year unrestricted grants alongside capacity-strengthening support to 115 organisations in 13 African countries, with plans to expand over the coming years. These organisations offer a wide range of essential services that would otherwise be unavailable to children and families in their communities. Services vary from early childhood development programs, child nutrition, support for children with disabilities, economic empowerment opportunities, psychosocial support, and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment services, demonstrating the variety of care and resources that community-based organisations provide to children.

Masana wa Afrika’s approach to philanthropy centres on forging long-term relationships with proximate leaders, and acknowledges the importance of local ownership, cultural sensitivity, and community-driven solutions in driving development in Africa. Its South Africa and Uganda-based team works closely with each grantee organisation, supporting them as they create and implement sustainable, long-term advancements for their communities.

“Masana wa Afrika recognises the inherent potential and resilience of African communities,” said Ruth Mapara, Director of Masana wa Afrika. “Our foundation is built on the belief that sustainable development can only be achieved when communities are empowered to lead and drive change from within. We are dedicated to providing the necessary support and resources to help African children and communities thrive.”

“We believe that true progress stems from within communities themselves, “added Bernadette Moffat, Masana wa Afrika Board Chair. “By investing in proximate leadership and supporting locally-led initiatives, we can unlock the full potential of African communities and create lasting change in the lives of children and their families.”

“Masana wa Afrika is trust-based philanthropy in action,” said Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Masana wa Afrika Board Member and Delta Philanthropies Board Chair. “The organisations supported by the foundation are embedded in the communities they serve, making them expertly placed to design and deliver solutions that work for them. The more support we give them, the greater impact they can achieve.”

Masana wa Afrika bridges the funding gap between global philanthropy and African communities through strategic partnerships and collaborations with like-minded funders who are eager to drive resources to proximate organisations. Adds Ruth Mapara “Together we can ensure that community-based organisations have sufficient resources to enable children and youth in Africa to succeed.”

For more information about Masana wa Afrika and the organisations it supports, please visit www.masanawaafrika.org

