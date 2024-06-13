Rock Solid Virtual Assistants Unveils New Project-Based Services to Supercharge Summer Productivity.
Boost summer productivity with Rock Solid Virtual Assistants' new project-based services, including social media, email marketing, and PR bundles.
Our new project-based service options are designed to provide the flexibility and support businesses need to thrive during this season.”WEATHERFORD, TEXAS, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock Solid Virtual Assistants is pleased to announce the introduction of new project-based service options as part of their "Summer of Success Special." These offerings are designed to help businesses maintain productivity and complete essential projects during the summer months.
— Tracy Harwood
Summer often brings a natural slowdown for many businesses, creating the perfect opportunity to focus on internal projects and strategic initiatives. To support businesses during this time, Rock Solid Virtual Assistants has developed a range of project-based service bundles tailored to meet specific needs.
The new service bundles include the Social Media Bundle, which provides comprehensive social media support, including content creation, a social media overhaul, and profile optimizations aimed at enhancing online presence. The Email Marketing Bundle is designed to keep audiences engaged and includes the setup of three monthly summer newsletters, repurposing newsletters into blog posts, and the creation of an email opt-in to build email lists. The PR Boost Bundle focuses on public relations and features the creation and strategic distribution of a press release, SEO enhancements with valuable backlinks, and "As Seen In" logos to highlight media appearances. A detailed Press Release Report summarizes distribution and performance metrics. These bundles are intended to help businesses efficiently manage key projects and prepare for the busier fall season.
Recognizing that each business has unique requirements, Rock Solid Virtual Assistants offers the flexibility to create custom project bundles. This ensures that services are tailored to meet the specific goals and challenges of each client.
What sets Rock Solid Virtual Assistants apart from any other virtual assistant company is our team of specialized assistants. Each of our VAs undergoes a rigorous evaluation process to ensure they possess the expertise and skills needed for specific tasks. Our intentional matching process pairs clients with the best assistants tailored to their unique business needs. Additionally, we provide ongoing support and coaching for both clients and assistants, ensuring seamless collaboration and continuous improvement. This comprehensive approach helps our clients go from feeling overwhelmed and overworked to thriving in their business.
The "Summer of Success Special" is part of Rock Solid Virtual Assistants' ongoing commitment to educating businesses about the benefits of virtual assistant services. By utilizing these services, businesses can streamline operations, focus on core activities, and enhance overall productivity.
"Summer is a great time for businesses to tackle important projects and get ahead for the fall," said Tracy Harwood, Founder and CEO of Rock Solid Virtual Assistants. "Our new project-based service options are designed to provide the flexibility and support businesses need to thrive during this season."
Rock Solid Virtual Assistants is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals through expert virtual assistant services. From administrative support to specialized project management, their team is committed to delivering high-quality, efficient solutions that drive business success.
For more information about the "Summer of Success Special" and to explore the new project-based service options, please visit https://www.rocksolidassistants.com/book-a-consultation
Tracy L Harwood
Rock Solid Virtual Assistants
+1 406-460-0894
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram