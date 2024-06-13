Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,315 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces $700 Million Settlement Against Johnson and Johnson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he and 42 other attorneys general have reached a $700 million nationwide settlement to resolve allegations related to the marketing of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and body powder products that contained talc.

The agreement addresses allegations that Johnson & Johnson deceptively promoted and misled consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of some of its talc powder products. As part of the lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop the manufacture and sale of its baby powder and body powder products that contain talc in the United States.

As part of the settlement, South Dakota will receive $3.6 million paid in four installments. The money will be earmarked by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division for on-going consumer protection investigations, enforcement, and consumer education.

“This lawsuit is about safety and protecting babies and children,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Parents should be assured that the protects they are buying for their children are safe.”

Other Attorneys Generals involved in the lawsuit are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

                                                                      -30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces $700 Million Settlement Against Johnson and Johnson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more