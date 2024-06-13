Attorney General Jackley Announces $700 Million Settlement Against Johnson and Johnson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he and 42 other attorneys general have reached a $700 million nationwide settlement to resolve allegations related to the marketing of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and body powder products that contained talc.

The agreement addresses allegations that Johnson & Johnson deceptively promoted and misled consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of some of its talc powder products. As part of the lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to stop the manufacture and sale of its baby powder and body powder products that contain talc in the United States.

As part of the settlement, South Dakota will receive $3.6 million paid in four installments. The money will be earmarked by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division for on-going consumer protection investigations, enforcement, and consumer education.

“This lawsuit is about safety and protecting babies and children,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Parents should be assured that the protects they are buying for their children are safe.”

Other Attorneys Generals involved in the lawsuit are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

