In Berlin, State Secretary Štiglic pledged additional five million euros for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Ukraine

SLOVENIA, June 11 - State Secretary Štiglic also emphasised that Slovenia, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, is making every effort to help bring an end to Russian aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The conference in Berlin continues the series of international conferences on reforms in Ukraine, held annually since 2017. In light of the Russian aggression in 2022, the conference has adapted to the situation in Ukraine, placing recovery and reconstruction at the centre of its agenda. It aims to continue and further increase the level of international assistance for Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and reform process. This includes providing emergency assistance for immediate needs, implementing rapid recovery projects and creating an attractive business environment or conditions for companies to unlock private sector investment in Ukraine, as well as encouraging civil society to actively engage in the reconstruction process. International development and financial institutions also have a leading role to play. The conference is attended by representatives of governments, international organisations, international financial institutions and the private sector, think tanks and civil society stakeholders.

At the conference, State Secretary Sanja Štiglic announced that Slovenia will allocate an additional five million euros this year for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Ukraine, as well as for the "Grain from Ukraine" programme and for mitigating the effects of the war in Ukraine on food security.

The State Secretary also met Susanne Baumann, State Secretary at the German Federal Foreign Office. They discussed cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums, in particular the UN, and touched upon current regional challenges, including the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.