Distribution System Operator Study Webinar

MAINE, June 20 - Governor?s Energy Office

Date: June 20, 2024

Start Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

Pursuant to legislation enacted in 2023, the Governor's Energy Office is leading a study to determine whether a Distribution System Operator could be established in Maine to achieve cost savings for customers, improved system reliability, and accelerated achievement of the States climate goals. This webinar will provide an overview of the assessment approach and anticipated timeline, and will serve as an opportunity for stakeholder input.

Related documents (if any):

For further information, contact:

Name: Claire Swingle

Phone: 207-530-7376