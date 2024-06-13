Maine Offshore Wind Research Array Informational Webinar

MAINE, June 20 - Governor?s Energy Office

Date: June 20, 2024

Start Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

This is an informational webinar on Maine's offshore wind research array leasing process hosted by the Maine Governor's Energy Office (GEO). The meeting will provide an overview of the research lease process and the state's floating offshore wind research array.

Presenters will include staff from GEO, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), and Maine Department of Marine Resources. The content presented during the webinar will be a recap of the research array presentations given at the BOEM Open House in Portland on May 28 and provide an update on Maine Offshore Wind Research Consortium investments and activities.

All interested parties are encouraged to register in advance and attend the webinar, which is scheduled for June 20, 2024 from 4-5:30pm.

