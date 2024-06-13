The Early Learning Coalition of Pasco & Hernando Counties Selects TORSH to Enhance Early Childhood Coaching Initiatives
TORSH Talent will streamline ELCPH coaching processes, advance teaching practices, and improve early childhood outcomes for thousands of children and families.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORSH, Inc., a leading educational technology provider, is thrilled to announce its new strategic partnership with the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties, Inc. (ELCPH) to enhance the organization’s coaching initiatives. Through this collaboration, ELCPH will streamline coaching and professional development for the region’s early learning professionals, driving high-quality education to enable young children and their families to thrive.
ELCPH selected TORSH Talent, an innovative online learning platform, to standardize their coaching processes and deepen the impact of coaching activities on teacher effectiveness. The platform offers an extensive suite of professional learning tools for individual coaching, mentoring, observation, feedback, and collaborative learning. Features such as the exemplar library, video recording functionality, rubrics, and more will empower ELC coaches to seamlessly share exemplary resources with educators, continuously monitor teachers’ progress toward their professional learning goals, and streamline coaching processes using standardized CLASS rubrics.
“Early education programs benefit from a streamlined process that generates clear data on coaching effectiveness for continuous improvement,” said Courtney Williams, Founder & CEO of TORSH. “TORSH Talent will aid ELCPH in achieving this synchronicity for their staff.”
Over time, early learning teachers supported by ELCPH will use TORSH Talent to submit videos of teaching practices for coaches to review, who will then share time-stamped, evidence-based feedback on opportunities for improvement. ELCPH also plans to leverage the platform to facilitate direct communication with early learning site directors and providers, providing them with additional, valuable resources to support their staff and improve teaching effectiveness.
“Using TORSH Talent will improve the quality and impact of both in-person and hybrid coaching,” shared Steve Knobl, Ph.D., Executive Director of ELCPH. “It’s all about supporting teachers not only with targeted feedback but also with following through on clear and actionable next steps from their coaching conversations to advance instructional practices.”
Together with TORSH, ELCPH looks forward to deepening the benefits of their coaching for educators, standardizing coaching processes, and ultimately driving positive outcomes for the thousands of young children and families they serve.
About TORSH, Inc.
TORSH, a New Orleans-based education technology company, is dedicated to improving childhood outcomes by increasing educator instructional effectiveness. TORSH Talent, an online coaching and professional learning platform, enables organizations to support educator growth through the entire development cycle of observation, assessment, goal setting, feedback, and coaching. Learn more by visiting torsh.co.
About the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties
The Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties, Inc. is a 501c3 organization and one of 30 Early Learning Coalitions in Florida. Florida’s Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) program is for all children who are four years old on or before September 1. School Readiness provides subsidized childcare for low-to-moderate-income working families. The nonprofit serves over 10,000 children between infancy and twelve years old, working with over 300 childcare providers in both counties. Learn more by visiting elcph.org.
