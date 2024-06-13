Sela Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network
UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sela Software Labs Ltd., Sela, announced today that it has achieved Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Sela as an AWS Partner who has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.
“Sela is proud to achieve Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network,” said Ron Sprinzak, CEO at Sela. “This is an exciting milestone that highlights our ability to consistently meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers, providing them with unparalleled cloud solutions and support.”
To earn Premier tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.
Sela is an AWS Well-Architected Partner and AWS Training Partner, and holds the Migration Competency, DevOps Competency, SaaS Competency, and various Service Delivery designations.
"For over four years, Sela has been an extraordinary partner in our technological development. They take the time to understand our needs, crafting well-thought-out solutions in cloud architecture, application development, DevOps, and technology strategy. The Sela team is truly an extension of our own, consistently solving our most challenging technological problems with responsiveness, flexibility, and competence. We rely on Sela as a true partner in every sense." said Sid Bergstresser, Chief Technology Officer at Everblue.
About Sela:
Sela Software Labs Ltd. (Sela) is a leading cloud services partner of AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. The company offers services at every stage of a customer’s cloud journey, including the migration of workloads, architecture design, infrastructure management, ongoing monitoring of cloud activity, performance improvement, and cost optimization. Sela is also well-known for its world-class training programs that teach cloud skills to thousands of professionals and students each year. The company was selected to participate in Israel’s Nimbus project, focused on the implementation of cloud services in government offices.
Sela, controlled by the Fortissimo Fund, employs more than 300 staff members globally and has offices in Israel, India, and the United States. The company supports hundreds of clients, including many leading technology companies, such as FundGuard, Applitools, Gravyty, Kuezz, Finastra, eToro, Check Point, Wiz, AudioCodes, Landa and RAFAEL.
