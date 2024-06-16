OnlineCheckWriter.com - Powered by Zil Money, Wishes Happy Eid

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B financial technology company, extends warm Eid wishes to all celebrating the joyous occasion. The company's management and employees look forward to a future when global harmony and universal brotherhood – the key principles of Eid, are widely embraced. The company reasserted its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion where people from diverse backgrounds peacefully coexist, embracing their differences and shared humanity.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, envisions achieving global harmony through cooperation among individuals, communities, organizations, and governments, working together toward a future of peace, justice, and prosperity for everyone.

Zil Money Corporation provides business finance management products and services through Zil US, ZilMoney.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, is dedicated to simplifying business finance and seamlessly integrates with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, as well as payroll and accounting software. The platform also enables small and medium businesses to fund payroll using credit cards, enhancing cash flow.

The payment SaaS platform provides an API that enables users to access a wide range of payment features securely and affordably. These features include ACH, wire transfers, checks, payment links, international payments, credit and debit card payments, bulk payments, positive pay features, check printing, and more.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, serves nearly one million users and has processed over $75 billion in transactions. It is regularly updated to meet global financial standards and offers a user-friendly mobile app on Google Play and the iOS App Store.