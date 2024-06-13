Bitget COO Apprentices Showcase Talent at the University of Nicosia Event

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLE, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the participation of its COO Apprentices in a collaborative meetup event with the University of Nicosia. The event was held at the UNESCO Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia on June 12, 2024.

This event marked the first appearance of Bitget's COO Apprentices at an external crypto event, offering them invaluable experience in networking and learning in the field. It provided a unique opportunity for newly appointed Bitget COO Apprentices to engage with leading experts from the University of Nicosia, the first university to offer accredited MSc and PhD degrees in blockchain and digital currency, and gain insights into recent crypto industry trends.

Bitget recently launched its new Web3 leadership program called “Bitget COO Apprentice” in Europe, designed to offer young talent the chance to work directly with the company’s executive team. This program, part of Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth initiative, aims to immerse participants in the Web3 industry through practical training and mentorship under top Bitget executives, including Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi Zade.

The COO Apprentice Program provides participants with a deep understanding of the Web3 space and the dynamics of working in a global, fully remote corporate environment. The top three apprentices will be awarded an exclusive, fully-funded mentorship trip to Dubai with Bitget’s COO, offering them direct access to industry knowledge and networking opportunities alongside the management team.

“This program offers young graduates the chance to learn from industry experts, gain practical experience, and prepare them to have meaningful impacts on the crypto industry,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “We believe this program represents more than just an apprentice experience; it is also a launchpad for aspiring Web3 enthusiasts and believers to make their mark on the digital finance revolution.”

Launched in May 2023 with a $10 million commitment over the next five years, Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth initiative aims to nurture talent and drive innovation in the Web3 ecosystem. According to a study by Bitget, Millennials and Generation Z play a crucial role in shaping a crypto-friendly future, with Millennials accounting for 46% of crypto enthusiasts.

The introduction of the COO Apprentice Program aligns with Bitget’s goal of deeply immersing participants in the Web3 world and transforming them into future leaders in the blockchain space. This initiative showcases Bitget’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Web3 leaders and driving the growth of the digital finance revolution.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and many more.