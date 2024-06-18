The Dead Pixels Society announces PIC Print Production Networks webinar
The Dead Pixels Society announces PIC Print Production Networks webinar, featuring Gooten, Cloudprinter, and HelloPrint, on June 26. The event features
The ability to print locally, anywhere in the world, has opened up new partnerships and new opportunities,.”LANSING, MI, UNITED STATE, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dead Pixels Society, the photo/imaging industry's leading news source, announces the Photo Imaging CONNECT Print Production Networks webinar, on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m. EST. The hottest topic in online printing is the online print production network, with several announcements made around drupa. Print production facilities and retailers looking to learn more can register here.
— Gary Pageau
"The ability to print locally, anywhere in the world, has opened up new partnerships and new opportunities," says Gary Pageau, editor, the Dead Pixels Society. "This is more than just having an API; these services are about plugging into an ecosystem to expand product availability, broaden distribution and localize production."
In this online session/discussion, several of the leading platforms will be presented and , discussing the pros and cons.
Participants include:
- Cloudprinter - Martijn Eier, CEO
- Gooten - Kathleen Weng, vice president, strategic operations
- HelloPrint - Hans Scheffer, CEO and co-founder
- Photo Finale - Steve Giordano, president
- Sensaria - Christopher Young, senior vice president, sales and marketing
Attendees will be able to ask questions of the participants.
The Dead Pixels Society, formed in 2009, is dedicated to providing news, networking, and information to businesses in the photo/imaging industry. The group's activities include a weekly newsletter, a weekly podcast, Facebook and LinkedIn groups, as well as providing educational content in partnership with industry groups like Dscoop.
Gary T Pageau
The Dead Pixels Society
+1 517-392-6712
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube