Associated General Contractors of Georgia Announces New Board of Directors
Joe Tuggle named president of AGC Georgia BoardATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently elected Tuggle Construction, LLC President Joe Tuggle as its chapter president. Tuggle is the president of Peachtree City-based Tuggle Construction, a General Contractor specializing in the industrial and commercial markets.
Active within AGC Georgia since 1990, Tuggle has contributed to various committees and taskforces. He advocates for workforce development, previously spearheading the Central Georgia Skills Challenge for Georgia high school students. Tuggle demonstrates a commitment to industry advancement by having served on the AGC Georgia Board of Directors for seven years.
In addition to his professional pursuits, Tuggle founded The Tuggle Construction Foundation, dedicated to addressing diverse community needs, including funding local elementary school lunch accounts for students in need and contributing to the Midwest Food Bank Georgia Division.
Joining Tuggle on AGC Georgia’s board are veteran industry professionals: Mike Macon from Balfour Beatty Construction as Vice President, Sean Moxley from Garbutt Construction Company as Secretary and Scott Lawrence from McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. as Treasurer. Together, they will guide AGC Georgia towards further success and expansion in the year ahead.
“AGC Georgia's board exemplifies industry excellence and promises to propel our association toward continued success by benefitting our members and advancing Georgia's construction marketplace," AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said.
Directors serving on the AGC Georgia 2024-2025 Board with the officer team include:
Trey Anderson - Anderson Construction Co. (Fort Gaines)
Yasmine Antoine - H.J. Russell & Company (Atlanta)
Dan Baker, P.E. - Duffey Southeast, Inc. (Cedartown)
Michael Bartlett - JE Dunn Construction (Atlanta)
Scott Clark - RW Allen Construction, LLC (Augusta)
Wes Cobb - Jerry L. Johnson & Associates, Inc. (Morrow)
Dave Cyr - Parrish Construction Group, Inc. (Perry)
John Derucki - Derucki Construction Company (Roswell)
Brett Diamon - Gideon Constructors (Valdosta)
Ryce Elliott - Benning Construction Company (Atlanta)
Charlie Garbutt - Garbutt Construction Company (Dublin)
Bubba Gordy - Ben B. Gordy Construction Company, Inc. (Columbus)
Randy Hall - Batson-Cook Company (Atlanta)
Mitch Headley - Headley Construction Corporation (Newnan)
Michael Heisey - RaLin (Carrollton)
Darrin Kines - Duffey Southeast, Inc. (Cedartown)
Beth Lowry - Holder Construction Company (Atlanta)
Brian Newsome - Albion General Contractors, Inc. (Sandy Springs)
Brent Nitschke, P.E. - Lusk Commercial Contractors, Inc. (Alpharetta)
Jacob Patton - All-State Electrical Contractors (Macon)
Danny Pinyan - The Pinyan Company (Savannah)
Casey Pollard - R. K. Redding Construction, Inc. (Bremen)
Mahsa Poorak - Southern Electric Company, LLC (Alpharetta)
Jake Reese IV - LRA Constructors, Inc. (Albany)
Will Rego - Clearview Installations (Douglasville)
Dallas Smith - Piedmont Construction Group, LLC (Macon)
Blake Stalnaker - Sheridan Construction (Macon)
Brian Steed - Gilbane Building Co. (Atlanta)
Doug Tabeling - Carroll Daniel Construction Co. (Gainesville)
Matt West - West Construction Company (Savannah)
Robert Yarbrough - Surety South, LLC (Atlanta)
AGC Georgia, one of 89 chapters of AGC of America, represents a vast network of construction industry professionals performing a majority of commercial construction work in Georgia. The association’s board of directors provides strategic guidance and leadership to advance the mission of representing and supporting the diverse range of construction industry professionals across the state.
"With a board composed of such accomplished professionals, I'm confident in our ability to lead AGC Georgia towards continued growth and success in the coming year,” Tuggle said. “Being elected as chapter president of AGC Georgia is a true honor, and I am committed to leveraging our team’s expertise to effectively contribute to AGC Georgia's mission of building a better industry.”
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
# # #
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
email us here