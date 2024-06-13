AGC Georgia Names Sidney Haugabrook of Milwaukee Tool as Volunteer of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is honored to recognize Milwaukee Tool Territory Manager Sidney Haugabrook as its Volunteer of the Year.
Recently presented at AGC Georgia's Annual Convention, the award honors industry members who generously donate their time and expertise to the association throughout the previous year.
Known as a "can do" individual with a genuine passion for his work and a welcoming demeanor, Haugabrook exemplifies what it means to go above and beyond in volunteering. His contributions extend beyond his professional role, as he actively champions his firm's sponsorship for AGC Georgia programs and eagerly offers assistance with individual events.
“Sidney's unwavering dedication and exceptional support make him a valued asset to the AGC Georgia community, deserving of recognition for his outstanding volunteerism and commitment to excellence,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “As AGC Georgia CEO, I am honored to present Sidney Haugabrook with the Volunteer of the Year Award, acknowledging his significant contributions and exemplary service.”
Notably, Haugabrook’s dedication to enhancing experiences extends to the Annual Convention’s keynote presentation, where he coordinated additional support from Milwaukee Tool to deliver a powerful message on mental health. From coordinating door prizes for professional development gatherings, Haugabrook consistently demonstrates his commitment to supporting AGC Georgia initiatives. His generous contributions, such as providing substantial prize packs for Skills Challenges winners, underscore his belief in making a lasting impact on young individuals in the construction industry.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
