Luxury Home Services Expands Personal Home Management Services from Naples, FL to Highlands, NC

After great success in Naples, FL, Luxury Home Services is thrilled to announce its expansion into Highlands, NC, to offer personal home management services.

HIGHLANDS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Home Services is thrilled to announce its expansion into Highlands, NC, bringing its renowned personal home management services to the enchanting mountainside community. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory, offering unparalleled luxury home management solutions to a discerning clientele on the Highlands plateau.

Founded with a commitment to excellence and a passion for exceeding client expectations, Luxury Home Services has established itself as a trusted name in the luxury estate management (personal home management) arena. With its expansion into Highlands, NC, the company aims to extend its exceptional services to homeowners seeking personalized, top-tier care for their homes.

Established in 2016 in Naples, FL, Luxury Home Services has been focused on working with clients in the most exclusive neighborhoods in Naples such as Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, Old Naples, Park Shore, Royal Harbor, and The Moorings to ensure homes are properly cared for while providing homeowners the opportunity to enjoy the time spent at the home rather than managing service providers.

Highlands, NC, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, prestigious communities, and affluent residents, presents an ideal market for Luxury Home Services tailored estate management solutions. From property maintenance to concierge services, the company offers a comprehensive suite of offerings designed to cater to the unique needs of luxury homeowners in the area.

"Our expansion into Highlands, NC, represents an exciting chapter for Luxury Home Services," said Marc Halcrow, CEO of Luxury Home Services. "We are thrilled to bring our expertise in personal home management to this vibrant community known for its natural beauty and upscale lifestyle. Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of service and ensuring that every aspect of our clients' homes is impeccably cared for."

Luxury Home Services is the first organization in Highlands to be a Founding member of the Home Watch Network, a Home Watch Association that confirms an organizations credentials, including validating insurance, and that staff have gone through a background check. We are pleased to provide this level of knowledge and expertise to homeowners in Highlands.

"We understand the importance of preserving the beauty and value of luxury properties, and our team is committed to providing meticulous care and attention to detail," added Halcrow. "With our expansion into Highlands, NC, we look forward to building lasting relationships with homeowners and becoming the premier choice for personal home management on the plateau."

Luxury Home Services expansion into Highlands, NC, reinforces its position as a leader in the luxury home management industry and underscores its dedication to delivering exceptional service and value to clients.

For more information about Luxury Home Services and its personal home management offerings, visit www.HighlandsLHS.com.