RegTech in Insurance Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
Stay up-to-date with Global RegTech in Insurance Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The latest survey on RegTech in Insurance Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of RegTech in Insurance to better demonstrate competitive environment. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end-use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecasted till 2030. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and profiled in the study are ClauseMatch (United Kingdom), ComplyAdvantage (United Kingdom), Ayasdi (United States), Trunomi (United States), CUBE (United Kingdom), Ascent RegTech (United States), Chainalysis (United States), Fenergo (Ireland), Elliptic (United Kingdom), Encompass Corporation (United Kingdom), IdentityMind Global (United States), Suade Labs (United Kingdom), PassFort (United Kingdom), Quantemplate (United Kingdom), Behavox (United States), Actico (Germany)
— Nidhi Bhawsar
RegTech in Insurance Market Overview
RegTech, short for Regulatory Technology, refers to the use of technology, particularly software solutions, to help financial institutions and other regulated entities comply with regulatory requirements more efficiently and effectively. In the context of the insurance industry, RegTech encompasses the use of technology to navigate and comply with the myriad of regulations and compliance standards governing insurance operations.
Market Trends
AI, blockchain, and cloud solutions revolutionize RegTech, enhancing prediction, security, and data analysis for insurance.
Robotic Process Automation streamlines compliance procedures, reducing errors and costs in insurance operations.
Market Drivers
Regulatory obligations and risk management pressures drive RegTech adoption in insurance for compliance and fraud detection.
Digital transformation and operational demands promote transparency, efficiency, and credibility in insurance through RegTech.
Market Opportunities:
Rising regulatory demands worldwide create opportunities for RegTech to ensure compliance and build customer trust.
InsurTech startups integrate RegTech solutions, targeting emerging markets and ESG criteria, fostering innovation in insurance.
RegTech in Insurance Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Types: Compliance Management, Risk Management, Regulatory Reporting, Identity Verification, Fraud Detection, Others
Market Analysis by Applications: On-premises, Cloud-based
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
On 16th May 2024, CUBE, which has developed expertise in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) and Regulatory Change Management (RCM), sealed the deal to acquire the Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and Oden products and businesses. The acquisition will add more than 1,000 new global customers in banking, insurance, asset and investment management, payments and other regulated industries to CUBE’s existing customer base. CUBE’s global employees will increase to 600 of whom nearly 250 are experienced regulatory domain specialists and lawyers.
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the RegTech in Insurance market report:
HTF MI provides customized studies specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.
