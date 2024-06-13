Vault Hill Partners with NIGCOMSAT to Launch 'Ayesha' - A Revolutionary AI Companion
Vault Hill is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT)
NIGCOMSAT's journey is about transcending boundaries and realising the potential of satellite technology for our nation's betterment”LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vault Hill, a technology company dedicated to enhancing human experiences through innovative uses of blockchain, immersive technology and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), marking a significant stride in Nigeria’s communication and digital landscape. This partnership has culminated in successfully developing Hillda, which has been customised according to the brand persona of NIGCOMSAT as ‘Ayesha’, an AI companion customised for NIGCOMSAT, revolutionising customer engagement and service delivery.
— Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen - MD/CEO of NIGCOMSAT
This launch symbolises not just technological advancement but a leap towards realising the ambitious vision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy under the leadership of His Excellency Dr. Bosun Tijani. Aligning with the ministry's strategic agenda to create 50,000 AI jobs by 2030 and train 3 million technical talents (#3MTT), this initiative is a transformative step in shaping a future where technology is the cornerstone of growth, inclusion, and empowerment.
Ayesha, developed by Vault Hill with the integration of its proprietary AI technology and immersive capabilities, is set to transform NIGCOMSAT’s customer interactions. As an advanced AI companion, Ayesha provides an immersive avatar chatbot interface, offering 24/7 customer support. Whether handling inquiries, addressing complaints, or assisting in sales, Ayesha is a beacon of our commitment to exceptional customer service and innovation.
This initiative extends beyond the realms of technological advancement. It is a step forward in achieving His Excellency Dr. Bosun Tijani’s vision, integrating AI into NIGCOMSAT’s operations to enhance service delivery and contribute to the national agenda of technological progress and job creation in the AI sector.
"NIGCOMSAT's journey is about transcending boundaries and realising the potential of satellite technology for our nation's betterment," said MD/CEO of NIGCOMSAT – Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen. "In partnership with Vault Hill, we are advancing our services and reiterating our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and a pivotal role in Nigeria’s digital economy."
Jimi Daodu, CEO of Vault Hill, expressed his enthusiasm: “Our collaboration with NIGCOMSAT is a testament to our dedication to leveraging AI for societal benefit. Ayesha is just the beginning. We envision a future where our AI-driven solutions enhance customer experiences and contribute significantly to job creation and technical talent development in Nigeria and beyond.”
As NIGCOMSAT declares itself 'open for business', ready to lead, innovate, and transform, this partnership with Vault Hill is a milestone in connecting Nigeria to a future of advanced, customer-centric, and inclusive services.
About Vault Hill:
Vault Hill is a technology company dedicated to enhancing human experiences through innovative uses of blockchain, immersive technology and artificial intelligence. Our platforms, including Vault Hill City (a virtual world), Hillda (AI Business companion) and VH Games, create immersive, interactive environments that revolutionise how users interact in the digital world.
About NIGCOMSAT:
NIGCOMSAT Ltd. is Nigeria's leading satellite operator, offering innovative solutions and advanced services in satellite communication, driving the nation's vision in the communication and digital technology sector.
Maria Dervenco
Vault Hill
maria@vaulthill.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other