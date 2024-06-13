Deborah “Deb” Terrell of Nature’s Circle to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AURORA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Jefferson once made the following quote about agriculture. “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit because it will, in the end, contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.” Since she was a child, our guest has passionately pursued different avenues regarding agriculture and its benefits. This is the story of Deborah “Deb” Terrell.

Deborah “Deb” Terrell is an agriculturalist, and founder and principal of Nature's Circle, a renowned farm that develops innovative agricultural products and unique farm goods. “I am involved with plants, and animals, specifically beef cows, LaMancha dairy goats, guinea fowl, bees, Gordon Setters, and a cat,” summarizes Deb.

“Currently, I consider myself an entrepreneur because through Nature’s Circle, I develop new farm products,” explains Deb. “The plants that I primarily focus on are Luffa, Moringa, and Butterfly Pea. These are crops that combat the growing concern of climate change. They can all handle heat.” Having grown luffa for over twenty years and passionate about its benefits. Deb offers many luffa products including cat toys, luffa diffusers, luffa farm art such as luffa longhorns and luffa pumpkins, and ChiDamaLuffa, a horticultural practice where plants are wrapped in Luffa and string. Deb is currently working with Ora Ataguba in establishing the Luffa Farmers and Processors Association.

“Luffa is an international crop, grows well in hot climates,” notes Deb. “I grow Luffa for the bees – both honey and native bees. The Luffa flower is an excellent source of nectar and pollen for bees. The flower also makes for excellent honey.” Deb is in the process of writing two books – The Power of Luffa and The Art of ChiDamaLuffa.

Another plant that Deb cultivates is moringa, known as “the tree of life”. Moringa is a Southern Hemisphere crop that is a superfood. “Moringa has 18 out of 20 amino acids, more vitamin A than carrots, more vitamin C than oranges, more potassium than bananas, and more calcium than milk.” explains Deb. “The leaf can be used in teas. The drumstick is used in cooking.” Deb passionately touts moringa oil for humans and dogs. Moringa is used in certain parts of the world to alleviate malnutrition.

The butterfly pea is the most recent entry in Deb’s farm. “This plant is full of wellness,” she declares. “It can handle hundred-degree heat, is drought tolerant, a nitrogen fixer, has a natural insecticide in its leaf, and can also be substituted for alfalfa. The flower makes a blue tea.”

With the goat milk, Deb produces goat cheese dog treats. Deb also runs a Farm Camp 4 Dogs where client dogs get to interact with cows and goats. Dogs have plenty of space to roam and enjoy country life. Deb maintains an apiary and is a Certified Bee Friendly Farm. Nature’s Circle is also a Monarch Butterfly Waystation. Deb grows her crops in keyholes and pots. Pots are used for the luffa which is grown using drip irrigation. Other crops are grown in keyholes. Keyholes are circular raised beds that conserve water.

“I am also an educator where every weekend I am at farmer’s markets sharing information with my clients, as well as obtaining information from my clients,” notes Deb. “Agriculture is a learning environment. You are constantly exposed to new thoughts, new methods of production, and new products. You are collaborating with a lot of folks. It’s a lot of teamwork.”

“I am also on my city council in Aurora, Texas,” adds Deb. “I have lived on my farm in Aurora since 2000. I represent agricultural interests. A goal of Aurora citizens is to maintain the farming way of life.”

“I have lived all over the country from coast to coast” recalls Deb. It’s all in relationship to agriculture.” Her first exposure to agriculture was during the time that she grew up in Brick, New Jersey and then in Toms River, New Jersey. Ocean County where Brick and Toms River are located, at one time was noted for its poultry farms. In addition, she would sort blueberries during the growing season and explore the cranberry bogs, notable crops coming from New Jersey. “I had a very interesting childhood” summarizes Deb. Having gone to college at West Virginia University, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business (Ag Business) in 1979. While at WVU, she participated in many agricultural-related activities. She had lived in other areas including Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Upstate New York, Georgia, Arkansas, California, again in New Jersey, and ultimately Texas where she currently resides.

“The reason that I have stayed in agriculture is because I would always have a job related to food” explains Deb. “I would be an essential worker.”

'Everyone, get to your local farmers market” encourages Deb. “Talk to your farmers, ranchers and beekeepers! Get involved! See what is happening in your local community. Farmers have a lot to offer. Your markets are full of entrepreneurs. Support local!”

Close Up Radio will feature Deborah “Deb” Terrell in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday June 17th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.natures-circle.com/ and http://www.debterrell.com/