Milesight and Disrupt-X Announce a Technical Partnership to Foster the Adoption and Deployment of IoT Solutions

Milesight and Disrupt-X Announce a Technical Partnership

Milesight and Disrupt-X have announced a Technical partnership aimed at expediting the deployment of IoT solutions and promoting their widespread adoption.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milesight, an innovative IoT products provider, and Disrupt-X, a global IoT solutions platform provider, have announced a Technical partnership aimed at expediting the deployment of IoT solutions and promoting their widespread adoption. Both parties agreed on technical cooperation of the integrated Milesight LoRaWAN® gateways, sensors, and Disrupt-X's ALEF platform.

Through continuous innovation in future-oriented loT technologies such as sensing, LoRaWAN®, AI, 5G, Milesight has introduced various cutting-edge products including reliable gateways, indoor air quality sensors, occupancy and people counting sensors, water leak detectors, and more. Partnering with Disrupt-X, a pioneering force in the IoT industry, Milesight has ensured seamless integration between its gateways and devices with Disrupt-X's premier platform, ALEF.

Disrupt-X's ALEF platform provides a robust and scalable infrastructure for efficiently managing and analyzing IoT data. It enables secure communication between devices and empowers the development of innovative applications and solutions. By integrating Milesight's devices with Disrupt-X's platform, customers can easily scale their IoT deployments and streamline the deployment process. This collaboration combines Milesight's advanced hardware with Disrupt-X's powerful platform, delivering enhanced capabilities and opportunities for IoT deployment across various industries.

“Disrupt-X's ALEF platform is all about versatility and adaptability. By teaming up with Disrupt-X, we can foster the adoption and deployment of IoT solutions by offering our end-to-end solutions that include Milesight gateways, sensors, and Disrupt-X’s platform to our customers,” said Leon Jiang, VP at Milesight.

Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X, remarked, “Our partnership with Milesight allows us to bridge the gap between advanced hardware and innovative software. By combining our ALEF platform with Milesight’s innovative devices, we are enabling businesses to deploy IoT solutions more efficiently and effectively, driving greater innovation and operational excellence.”

About Disrupt-X

Disrupt-X, founded in 2018, is a leading tech company based in Dubai. Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in the realm of Internet of Things (IoT) through their premier platform ALEF. They specialize in engineering versatile IoT solutions that are adept at catering to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is ALEF IoT Platform which includes Mobile Applications, designed to revolutionize operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. By providing over 80 ready use-cases, Disrupt-X showcases its versatility in meeting diverse business needs. The company is constantly innovating and expanding, planning to extend its portfolio to up to 120 ready use-cases by the end of 2024.

About Milesight

Milesight is a fast-growing high-tech company delivering smart IoT and video surveillance products with a focus on IoT technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, 5G and LoRaWAN®, since 2011. With improved sensing capability and advanced IoT insights, we help customers worldwide optimize their business operation in a more efficient and sustainable way. In collaboration with a global network of distributors and system integrators, we are committed to building open ecosystems and accelerating IoT strategies to the next level.