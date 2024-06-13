Gaming Leaders CARV and double jump.tokyo Join Forces to Reshape Web3 Experiences

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARV, the largest modular data layer for gaming and AI, today announced a strategic investment from double jump.tokyo Inc., the trailblazing Japanese web3 gaming company and primary developers behind Oasys, the leading layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for gamers. The alliance brings together two powerhouses in the industry, promising to drive innovation and widespread adoption of web3 gaming.

The partnership with double jump.tokyo marks another significant milestone in CARV’s rapid growth trajectory. By consolidating its position alongside web2 and web3 gaming heavyweights like Animoca Brands, Neowiz’ IntellaX, and Netmarble’s MARBLEX across Asia, CARV is solidifying its position as the preeminent gaming and AI data layer, ready to catalyze industry-wide innovation.

Through this investment and collaboration, double jump.tokyo will become a node operation on CARV’s decentralized data layer and explore CARV technology integration. double jump.tokyo and Oasys will operate CARV nodes, which generate rewards in the form of staked tokens. These staked tokens are designed for games and gamers in general to participate in voting escrow governance on the CARV platform. CARV’s core users will receive airdrops of Oasys tokens. This symbiotic relationship offers real benefits to users on both platforms, propelling web3 gaming to new heights.

There are already clear synergies as both companies leverage blockchain technology as the key to digital sovereignty. double jump.tokyo, the primary developer behind the Oasys blockchain, has strategy to ensure the continuity and preservation of in-game assets, memories, and records for players, which aligns with CARV ID – the groundbreaking solution uniting multiple identities under one NFT banner to provide greater interoperability between different platforms and services across the gaming universe, which recently broke 1M in adoption.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to decentralize gaming data and give power back to the players. By uniting our complementary solutions, double jump.tokyo and CARV will empower developers to create innovative web3 experiences where users have genuine ownership and control,” said CARV co-founder Victor Yu.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our shared vision for the future of gaming, where users maintain full ownership of their privacy and in-game assets. By becoming a node operator on CARV’s decentralized data layer, double jump.tokyo can actively contribute to our shared commitment to integrating decentralized data ownership through blockchain technology. Furthermore, we are thrilled to discover opportunities to utilize CARV’s technology in games planned for development on Oasys,” said Ryo Manzoku, CTO of double jump.tokyo and Director in Tech at Oasys.

double jump.tokyo boasts an impressive track record, collaborating closely with industry giants like SEGA, Square Enix, and Bandai Namco. Likewise, CARV is a pioneering force in web3 gaming infrastructure with numerous milestones to its name, including raising over $45M from private investors and node sales, and registering 2.8M gamers. Now, as the company is continuing its decentralization via nodes distribution, the collaboration with double jump.tokyo will not only accelerate global expansion efforts but adoption of decentralized gaming experiences.

For more information on CARV and the future of data ownership starting with gaming, visit https://docs.carv.io/overview/carv-intro

About CARV

CARV is the largest modular data layer for gaming, AI, and ∞, pioneering a future where data generates value for all. As the sole author of ERC7231, CARV has built CARV Protocol, the modular data layer which has integrated with 40+ blockchains, Google Cloud, and other identity, storage, infra and AI providers. CARV’s flagship gaming superapp, CARV Play, is integrated with more than 790 web2 & 3 games and serving 2.8M+ gamers. CARV is backed by top-tier funds and ecosystems such as Temasek’s Vertex Ventures, ConsenSys (developer of Metamask), Tribe Capital, IOSG Ventures, Animoca Brands, HashKey Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, MARBELX, and more. For more information, visit carv.io.

About double jump.tokyo

Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is a leading Japanese startup specializing in Web3 game development, with notable titles such as “My Crypto Heroes” and “Brave Frontier Heroes.” The company partners with large-scale enterprises as a technology solution provider, helping them successfully integrate blockchain technologies into their games and overall business strategies. double jump.tokyo boasts partnerships with major gaming companies like Square Enix, Bandai-Namco, and SEGA, as well as prominent brands like LINE and bitFlyer Holdings. Its mission is to drive the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries.

Website: https://www.doublejump.tokyo/en

Twitter (EN): https://x.com/doublejump_en

Twitter (JP): https://x.com/doublejumptokyo

Medium: https://medium.com/double-jump-tokyo