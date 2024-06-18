Cordless Impact Wrenches 2024: Power, Performance, and Portability
In response to the growing demand for flexible and powerful tools, ONEVAN has introduced a new line of cordless impact wrenches equipped with brushless motors.INDUSTRY CITY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the growing demand for flexible and powerful tools, ONEVAN has introduced a new line of cordless impact wrenches equipped with brushless motors. Engineered for a balance of power and convenience, these tools are set to cater to the evolving needs of diverse projects.
As the industry leans towards cordless technology for its convenience and efficiency, ONEVAN's latest offerings stand out with their capacity for high performance in fastening and loosening applications. The company's commitment to innovation is reflected in the blend of power, technological advancement, and user-centric design.
Specifications of ONEVAN Cordless Impact Wrenches
ONEVAN 1/2" 1200N·m Brushless Electric Impact Wrench
Unrivaled Power and Control
• Monstrous 1200N·m nut-busting torque for heavy-duty applications
• Stepless speed control for precise adjustments from max power to hand-tight
• Premium tungsten steel shaft for exceptional hardness and wear resistance
Versatile Cordless Convenience
• Cordless design enables unrestrained mobility on job sites
• Ideal for construction, automotive repair, maintenance, woodworking, and more
• Brushless motor runs cooler, lasts longer, and generates zero sparks
User-Friendly Features
• Bright LED work light illuminates dark work areas
• Compact size and lightweight for reduced user fatigue
• Eco-friendly brushless technology for energy efficiency
ONEVAN 1/2" 1800N·m Torque Brushless Electric Impact Wrench
Unparalleled Performance
•1800N·m ultra-high torque output, handles all tightening needs
•Stepless speed control switch for precise speed adjustment
•Durable tungsten steel shaft bearings, high hardness and wear resistance
Multi-Purpose Usage
•Suitable for construction sites, maintenance, woodworking, and various job environments
•Effortlessly tightens large bolts, pipes, heavy equipment, and more
•Brushless motor generates no sparks, ensuring safety and extended lifespan
User-Friendly Design
•LED work light illuminates dark work areas
•Compact size for easy portability
•Efficient brushless motor for energy savings and eco-friendliness
ONEVAN 3/4" 3100N·m Brushless Impact Electric Wrench
With LED Light, it is very convenient to work in a dark environment
• 3100N·m high torque, stepless speed change switch.
• Powerful electric wrench, multi-purpose, super power.
• Tungsten steel shaft, high hardness and wear resistance.
• Suitable for construction site shelves, maintenance, woodworking, etc.
• The brushless motor does not generate sparks when it is working, and the motor does not wear.
• The Machine body also Fit for Makita 18V Battery
ONEVAN 1/2" 520N·m Torque Impact Wrench
• 520N·m high torque, stepless speed change switch.
• Powerful electric wrench, multi-purpose, super power.
• Tungsten steel shaft, high hardness and wear resistance.
• Suitable for construction site shelves, maintenance, woodworking, etc.
• The brushless motor does not generate sparks when it is working, and the motor does not wear.
• LED work light, scattering illumination, more wider area illumination range to ensure you can see what you are working on even at night.
• The Compact size（Total length: 158mm） means you’ll get into those hard to reach places - making it the must-have accessory for 4WD enthusiasts.
• Security—1.Ergonomic soft rubberized non-slip handle, safe and labor-saving. 2.Electric brake for increased operator safety.
• Reverse rotation auto stop mode stops the impact（the mode works only when rotated counterclockwise） and rotation in 0.1-0.2 seconds after the bolt/nut gets loosened enough.
ONEVAN has focused on the user experience by incorporating ergonomic designs and integrated LED lighting for enhanced visibility. The use of brushless motor technology not only maximizes power but also promotes energy efficiency, reflecting the company's dedication to sustainability.
While the cordless impact wrench market is populous, ONEVAN distinguishes itself through the careful attention to detail and user-friendly features in its tools. These tools are crafted to support the work of both professionals and DIY enthusiasts with a focus on performance, durability, and innovative design.
ONEVAN prides itself on its quality and customer satisfaction. The new line of cordless impact wrenches is a testament to the company’s commitment to exceeding industry standards. For those engaged in construction, automotive repair, or woodworking, ONEVAN offers a tool that is built to perform.
