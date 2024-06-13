Ambassador Walegerea presents Credentials to UAE President

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency Cornelius Walegerea presented his Credentials to the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday 12th June 2024 at the Qasr Al Shati Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Also present during the ceremony was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Ambassador Walegerea conveyed the greetings of His Majesty, King Charles III and His Excellency the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi on behalf of the government and people of Solomon Islands to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, the government and the people of UAE.

Ambassador Walegerea further acknowledge the support rendered by UAE to Solomon Islands during the World Expo 2020 and for their leadership and support as Chair of COP 28.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed in response reiterated the desire of the UAE to extend bridges of friendship and co-operation with Solomon Islands and for both countries to work together to develop economic, trade, investment and cultural cooperation.

Ambassador Walegerea further stressed that Solomon Islands looks forward to enhance its diplomatic relations with the UAE and seek cooperation in areas such as education, health, environment, development, security, business, trade, investment and labour mobility for the benefit of both countries.

Ambassador Walegerea joined 15 other Ambassadors who present their credentials to His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed during the ceremony. His Excellency, Ambassador Cornelius Walegerea is the first Solomon Islands Ambassador to the UAE and also to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC).

The ceremony was attended by His Highness, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaled Belhoul Al Falasi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

Ambassador Cornelius Walegerea converse with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, the President of the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Emirates News Agency – WAM)

Members of the Royal Al Nahyan Family in attendance at the presentation of credentials ceremony.

(Photo: Emirates News Agency – WAM)

Ambassador Cornelius Walegerea stands next to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and fellow Ambassadors at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

(Photo: Emirates News Agency – WAM)

MFAET PRESS