Moldova: new tool facilitating access to court decisions launched with EU support

Moldovan citizens can now easily access over 1.5 million decisions of Moldova’s courts with the help of a new digital solution, ‘Lucius Lex’, developed with EU funding. 

Launched on 30 May 2024, ‘Lucius Lex’ assists professionals, such as lawyers, civil society activists and journalists, and the public in searching for and following the rulings of all levels of Moldovan courts.

The ‘Lucius Lex’ solution, developed by AO ‘Implicare Plus’, consists of two related products, a web platform and a Telegram bot. The tool allows users to easily search through court decisions, even in scanned documents, using simple key words instead of case numbers, court instances or other legal terminology. A user can run up to three searches simultaneously and sign up to receive email or Telegram notifications on new decisions on a case or a judgement she/he is following.

The ‘Lucius Lex’ prototype won the EU-funded EaP Civic Tech Acceleration Hackathon in June 2023. The tool designer, Constantin Copaceanu, received EU funding to work on the product. 

“I worked with several civil society organisations in Moldova, as well as with many lawyers, and access to legal records in Moldova has always been a challenge that I and my colleagues tried to tackle,” says Constantin. “I hope that ‘Lucius Lex’ will make the access to court decisions in Moldova as easy as a Google search.”

