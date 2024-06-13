Trenser Announces Major Expansion and Strategic Initiatives to Accelerate Growth
Trenser, a digital product engineering services firm, announces expansion plans, targeting growth in Healthcare, Industrial, and Retail sectors.
Our investments in enhancing our capabilities and expanding our global footprint reflect our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers.”TRIVANDRUM, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trenser, a leading Digital Product Engineering company, is excited to announce its strategic expansion plans aimed at bolstering its global presence and capabilities. Founded in May 2017 and headquartered in Trivandrum, Trenser provides cutting-edge product engineering services (PES) to global technology companies, including Fortune 500 companies.
In a significant leap towards realizing its ambitious growth plans, Trenser is making substantial investments to enhance its delivery, operational, and business capacities. These initiatives are designed to build strategic, long-term engagements with customers worldwide, ensuring sustained excellence and innovation in service delivery.
Key Highlights
Sales Operations and Nearshore Delivery Capability: To support its expanding business in Japan, Trenser is bolstering its sales operations and establishing nearshore delivery capabilities. To strengthen its presence in North America, Trenser has opened a new office in British Columbia. Trenser has also established new sales channels in both North America and Japan, aimed at enhancing its business operations and expanding its market reach in these critical regions. These moves aim to provide more localized and responsive services to its customers, enhancing the company's ability to serve customers in Japan and North America with a more robust local presence..
State-of-the-Art Facility and New Age Engineering Skills: Trenser inaugurated a 400-seater, state-of-the-art facility in Trivandrum, India, on May 27th, 2024, its 7th anniversary. In anticipation of future opportunities, Trenser is building advanced skills in Digital Engineering and Artificial Intelligence. These strategic steps will enable the company to cater to the evolving needs of global technology companies, significantly enhancing its delivery capacity and positioning it to meet the growing demand for software product engineering services from new business ventures.
With an eye on the future, Trenser is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory by targeting high-demand sectors such as Healthcare, Industrial, and Retail. The company is well-prepared to meet the unique challenges and opportunities in these domains.
"We are thrilled to announce these strategic initiatives as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey," said Pradeep Kumar, Chairman of Trenser. "Our investments in enhancing our capabilities and expanding our global footprint reflect our commitment to providing exceptional value to our customers. We are confident that these efforts will drive significant growth and innovation, enabling us to serve our clients better and meet their evolving needs."
Trenser's unshakable focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction continues to drive its success. With these new developments, the company is well-positioned to achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in Digital Product Engineering services.
About Trenser
Trenser is a premier Digital Product Engineering company headquartered in Trivandrum, India. Since its inception in May 2017, the company has grown to over 400 engineers, providing world-class product engineering services to global technology companies, including Fortune 100 customers. Trenser is dedicated to building strategic, long-term engagements with its customers, delivering innovative solutions that drive business success.
For more information, please visit www.trenser.com
