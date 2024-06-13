Lottie Support Update from SVGator: The easiest way to animate Lottie files is now LIVE

SVGator Lottie animation support

Create Lottie animations and animated SVG with no coding or plugins – a complete web animation workflow now available all in one place: SVGator.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SVGator, the best online animation tool for beginners, introduces full support for the Lottie file format. Designers and developers can now use SVGator to import, create, and export Lottie files with a simplified workflow. This solution helps users implement ultra-lightweight Lottie animations into websites, mobile apps, immersive UI designs, and more.Use SVGator’s full-featured vector editor, advanced animators and custom easing feature to create motion graphics and export your animations as:Lottie files for web and mobile platformsStatic and animated SVG for the webVideo formats (MP4, AVI, MOV, WebM, and MKV)Image formats (GIF, PNG/APNG, WEBP, PNG image sequence)Lottie, just like SVG, is a vector-based format, but with even better comprehensive multi-platform support. SVGator's Lottie support update enables digital artists to create and export performance-optimized animations in both formats.The Lottie format vs SVG format comparison is still relevant. Yet it’s important to note that SVG and Lottie are currently the two only universally endorsed graphic formats – for both web/app design and development teams.Not familiar with the Lottie format? You might be missing out on all the advantages of implementing Lottie files into your projects. Learn how to make Lottie animations with SVGator using the team’s beginner-friendly tutorials. Expect to learn critical concepts like:How to edit a Lottie animation and set up keyframes on the timeline;How to use advanced animators, such as the stroke offset animator;How to create a seamless looping effect;How to export your Lottie file (with optimization tips).The unparalleled benefits of SVGator’s Lottie support are:Easy Lottie Import: upload a pre-made Lottie animation into SVGator’s editor with just one click. It’s just as easy to import your static SVG file or an image.Advanced Animators & Familiar UI: customize, adjust timing with keyframes, and add easing for impressive animated effects, all within the app’s intuitive UI.One-Step Animation Export: the easiest way to animate Lottie and SVG also includes the most straightforward solution for exporting motion graphics. It can all be done directly in the tool’s export panel.Optimized JSON Setting: reduce the file’s size by up to 70% by optimizing the JSON structure.Unlimited Free Exports: export an unlimited number of Lottie animations from SVGator with advanced features included, all completely free.About SVGatorSVGator ( www.svgator.com ) is a full-featured online animation tool. It has an intuitive UI that enables users to create and implement vector motion graphics with ease. The tool was created to facilitate the process of designing web animations. Motion design beginners and professionals use the app to create lightweight animations that live on the web and in mobile apps.The animation software has practically eliminated the need for coding skills. You no longer need to write a single line of code to create and edit SVG animations.The team behind SVGator continues to upscale their product. It now has the best workflow for creating and implementing Lottie animations.

