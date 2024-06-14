CouponForless Launches Allocation Strategy & New Feature For Father's Day 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Counting down to the special day for dads in 2024, CouponForless announces that they are underway with the coupon allocation strategy prepared for the upcoming Father's Day and a new feature on their taskbar.
Allocation Strategy for Father's Day 2024
"Father's Day often falls on the third Sunday in June every year. Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate our fathers and paternal role models who have played such a positive role in our lives." by NRF (National Retail Federation) President and CEO Matthew Shay.
Since 2003, NRF has been conducting its annual Father’s Day survey to know how Americans celebrate Father's Day. Similar to 2023, in 2024, three-quarters of consumers plan to celebrate Father’s Day: 76% of people will celebrate Father's Day and about 24% of people will not. According to this survey, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach $22.4 billion this year.
To meet the higher demand of customers, CouponForless is running its Allocation Strategy of coupons on major categories available for the special day for Dads. They said that this strategy is an opportunity for both them and their customers.
A new feature on the toolbar
The new “Deals” feature works as a smart tool, giving customers happy online shopping experiences at top retailers and favorite brands. They set this feature on the top right of their website’s homepage so customers can find it without any hassle.
“We collaborated with big-named brands to help customers approach top and favorite products as quickly as possible”, Bella. J - Content Leader at CouponForless shared.
About CouponForless
CouponForless is a reliable platform offering coupons and programs for over 5,000 stores worldwide to help customers shop online more conveniently and economically. Their business is headquartered in New Jersey and serves customers in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and more.
They work directly with affiliate networks to provide programs and coupons for customers. Through a friendly website platform or a quick App for mobile, customers can access brands they like everywhere and every time. Not only prepare for Father's Day, CouponForless's team is always ready for all special events year around, such as Summer Event, Memorial Day, July 4th, Halloween, Black Friday, and more.
To enjoy a happy online shopping experience, customers also visit the website https://couponforless.com to be the first person to update all the latest coupons for all upcoming events.
Ms. Bella J.
