Premium Athletic Lifestyle Collection Serves Up a Passion for Fashion in Court Sports
Volée is a premium athletic lifestyle collection for court sports featuring fashion-forward designs created by women for women
Introducing Volée: Elevating athletic style with functionality for everyday and every play
We are thrilled to introduce Volée to the world. We are excited to see the positive response already on Carbon38 and from our Nordstrom Pop-Ups at Fashion Island in Newport Beach!”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As court sports continue to gain popularity, Volée, a new premium athletic lifestyle collection, is making waves with its unique blend of sporty sophistication and retro California vibes. Created by women for women, Volée offers fashion-forward designs perfect for the court, country club, or everyday life.
Volée was born from a desire to fill a market gap for fashionable on-court sports apparel and paired multi-functional accessories. Founded in Newport Beach by three close friends who are mothers, their passion for pickleball and tennis inspired the attainable luxury collection which seamlessly blends fashion with functionality.
Officially launched in January 2024, every Volée product is designed in the USA and crafted overseas with meticulous attention to detail. One of the best selling products, the Volée Premium Weekender Bag, has you covered. The bag features practical elements such as a luggage trolley, racket or computer compartment, shoe garage and suite of dedicated pockets for easy-to-grab gadgets such as phones, water bottles and keys.
"We are thrilled to introduce Volée to the world," says co-founder Kristin Leffel. "Our goal was to create a sports luxe collection that not only looks stunning but is multi-functional. We are excited to see the positive response already on Carbon38 and from our Nordstrom Pop-Ups at Fashion Island, Newport Beach!”
Volée is more than a brand; it's a community built on the principles of women supporting women, inspiring people to make their mark in society and encouraging them to give back to their communities. Volée ladies are strong, confident women that leave a lasting positive impression.
Introducing Volée’s first set, a winning lineup of products:
Volée Signature Premium Crossbody Bag ($175): Available in two classic hues, silver and navy, featuring a quilted design with vegan leather handles and a high-quality striped nylon detachable crossbody strap.
Volée Signature Premium Weekender Bag ($275): A sleek modern duffle available in silver or navy, featuring multiple compartments, including a water bottle holder, travel luggage sleeve, shoe garage or computer sleeve.
Volée Signature Premium Paddle Cover ($95): The paddle cover is versatile and stylish, serving two purposes: providing traditional protection for your pickleball paddle against dings, dirt, and scratches, or transforming into a chic crossbody accessory. Available in quilted silver with patterned pink palm tree stripe or flat navy with ace of spades fashion stripe.
Volée Signature Windbreaker ($85): A lightweight cropped windbreaker with a drawstring hood, zippered pockets, and elastic bindings, offered in white and navy.
Volée Signature Accessories: Includes the V-Star Hat (offered in white with a navy or pink logo), and V-Star Wristbands, adding a cool factor to any on-court look.
Volée is now available for purchase online at https://thevolee.com/ with plans to expand to country clubs and retail stores across the nation. Follow @thevolee on Instagram for new product releases, pop-up shops and more. Make your mark in Volée.
About Volée:
Volée is a premium athletic lifestyle collection featuring fashion-forward designs created by women for women. With a sports luxe look perfect for the court, the country club, or everyday life, Volée stands out so you can make your mark! Founded in 2024 in Newport Beach, Volée serves up a passion for court sports such as pickleball, tennis, and padel. Embodying the retro vibe of Southern California, the brand adds a sporty sophistication to its product mix of multifunctional bags, apparel, and accessories. Volée is making a stylish mark on the game. Get inspired to Make YOUR Mark @theVolée on Instagram and shop the sports luxury line at https://thevolee.com/.
