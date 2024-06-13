VST Production Announces Tokenization on Rull Estate, Opening Investment Opportunities in Sustainable Construction
VST Production s.r.o. is thrilled to announce the launch of its tokenization on Rull Estate. VST GreenTech token is launching on June 18th, 2024, at 5 PM UTC.
This project represents a key milestone in our ongoing effort to transform the European construction landscape by introducing more sustainable, efficient, and economical building solutions.”BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Nitra, the VST production factory, with a measurement of 17,000 m², is one of Europe's largest and most advanced facilities for producing construction elements. The VST engineering team is based in Austria. In 2012, the VST Group achieved considerable progress in the advancement of technology by developing and implementing a new method that allows the automated production of construction elements. With 25 years of experience, they have constructed over 35,000 flats and various accommodations, primarily in Central and Western Europe. The factory has an annual capacity of 1,600 to 2,200 flats.
Investing in VST GreenTech through tokenization offers excellent investment opportunities by combining technical innovation and financial expertise. This enhances returns through quicker cash flow from tokenization and VST's accelerated construction methods but also reduces construction time and costs, and boosts project profitability with the use of cutting-edge, prefabricated VST components. Furthermore, VST's dedication to sustainability through ESG and EPD-certified components is in adherence to modern environmental regulations.
VST Production s.r.o. is launching tokenization on the Rull Estate platform. The VST GreenTech token is scheduled to be launched on June 18th, 2024, at 5 PM UTC, marking a significant advancement in the construction industry while maintaining potential benefits such as efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.
Rull Estate is well-known for its tokenization platform which is supported by a team with decades of experience in crypto, real estate, and venture capital. Rull Estate revolutionizes the way investments in real world assets are made. This platform guarantees flexibility and low barriers to entry into the world of real estate through tokenization, making investments like VST GreenTech available to a broader range of customers.
Token holders can expect a profitability rate of 6% per annum, with payouts distributed yearly. The tokenized tranche, valued at EUR 1,000,000, positions investors in a market segment dedicated to mass retail residential construction and sustainable building projects. Specifically, the VST GreenTech, starting at 1000 EUR per token, is tailored to investors looking to diversify their portfolios into innovative construction technologies on the Rull Estate platform.
Furthermore, VST Production is offering incentives for early investors. In order to make this investment even more appealing, VST delivers a distinctive incentive. All participants in the VST GreenTech tokenization will qualify for a share of a 50% airdrop allocation of the upcoming Rull Estate token, greatly enhancing their potential investment returns.
Register to participate: https://rull.estate/auth/register?utm_source=Register+Page&utm_medium=VST+Press+release&utm_campaign=VST+launch+press+release
Join Us for the Launch
On the Rull Estate platform, we extend an invitation to all potential investors to participate in this venture. On June 18th at 5 PM UTC, the VST GreenTech tokenization by VST is going public on the Rull Estate platform at:
https://rull.estate/detail/b0aa1e3e-5eb5-4b5c-8c81-172a3aa049ea?utm_source=VST+Tokenization+Page++&utm_medium=Press+release&utm_campaign=VST+launch+press+release
About Rull Estate
Rull Estate is a pioneering platform that facilitates real estate investment via cryptocurrency. It offers users the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios, earn consistent dividends, and engage in global transactions. Investment opportunities on Rull Estate start at 50 EUR per token. The platform is equipped with a secure wallet featuring both hot and cold storage options to ensure maximum security. Additionally, all property listings are rigorously verified before their properties are eligible for tokenization, maintaining high standards of trust and integrity.
