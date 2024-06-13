Submit Release
New cycle of EU4Youth Policy Labs Train of Trainers held in Chisinau

A new cycle of the Train of Trainers (ToT) for the EU4Youth Policy Labs took place in Chisinau on 11-12 June.

Nine participants from Moldova and Ukraine, representing youth NGOs, state institutions, and youth trainers, enhanced their understanding of the Policy Lab methodology. This methodology will be used in future activities to develop policy recommendations by young people in both countries.

The Policy Lab methodology focuses on the co-creation and co-design of policies by involving interested citizens, active young people, and decision-makers. Its aim is to ensure that policy development reflects the real needs of the citizens.

During the two-day event, participants were trained to apply the Policy Lab methodology in policy formulation and recommendations. Additionally, they learned how to effectively facilitate workshops and discussions with various stakeholders at both local and national levels. The next ToT will be held in Armenia.

Training of Trainer (ToT) on EU4Youth Policy Labs methodology was organsied with the support of the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project co-funded by the European Union and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ and EU4Youth Coordination and Policy Support project.

