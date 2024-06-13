Shape your future: click here for EU opportunities, support and inspiration

Welcome to the European Union’s mission to bring you the opportunities to unleash your potential! To accompany the #ShapeYourFuture campaign, EU NEIGHBOURS east has launched a dedicated page highlighting EU opportunities, support and inspiration for young people across the Eastern Partnership.

The European Union offers unique opportunities for young people across the Eastern partner countries, whatever your experience, if you are at school or university, a youth worker, volunteer or civil society activist, in training or looking for work.

So whether you are looking for education, experience, training or travel, the EU has something for you, with new and varied opportunities published every week, ranging from university exchanges to youth actions under Erasmus+, from overseas volunteering to business training, job skills or breaking out into IT.

Visit our Shape Your Future page to find out more, with links to explainers on opportunities for young people, on how to develop your skills, and explaining all about Erasmus+ in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. You can also click on our opportunities page for the very latest exchanges, jobs, trainings, grants and others, and sign up to receive the very latest opportunities in your inbox.

The opportunities page is part of the Shape Your Future campaign, in which 12 influencers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine will travel to Riga and Prague from 16-22 June, to showcase the experience of EU member states and promote EU support and opportunities.

During their trip, the influencers will take part in a special mission – the Star Quest, unearthing hidden EU wonders and chronicling their journey to their followers back home.

