iQIYI Celebrates Fourth Annual Golden Screenwriters' Night, Championing Young Talent and Creative Excellence

Beijing, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- On June 5, iQIYI, a leading online entertainment service in China, hosted the fourth annual Golden Screenwriters' Night, celebrating outstanding screenwriters and their remarkable works. This year's event honored 32 screenwriters and 15 exceptional works across drama series, film, and animation, highlighting iQIYI's dedication to fostering original content and nurturing talent.

A distinguished panel of 15 judges from the screenwriting, directing, acting, and academic communities, renowned for their professional insights and extensive experience, evaluated a diverse pool of 61 shortlisted works across drama series, films, and animations. The best entries were selected based on thematic depth, artistic quality, market value, and other criteria, showcasing the industry's diverse storytelling skills.

The Golden Screenwriters' Night celebrated both legendary figures and emerging voices in storytelling, with an additional special distinction for outstanding contribution. Among those recognized this year, the suspense-laden film Under The Light was honored for "Best Original Screenplay for Theatrical Film," while the action-packed animation Heroine received recognition for "Best Original Screenplay for Chinese Comics." Additionally, the period drama Mysterious Lotus Casebook garnered acclaim for "Best Adapted Screenplay for Long Series," and the blockbuster drama series Blossoms Shanghai and Always on the Move were jointly honored for "Annual Outstanding Contribution."

Xiaohui WANG, Chief Content Officer of iQIYI, showed deep respect for the honored screenwriters, acknowledging their ability to capture history, strike a balance between popular appeal and artistic merit, and authentically reflect contemporary life. "iQIYI is committed to supporting screenwriters as they take on creative challenges and produce even greater works," said Wang.

Launched by iQIYI in 2020, Golden Screenwriters' Night is a pioneering event in China, shining a spotlight on the screenwriters who are often behind the scenes. By encouraging young screenwriting talent and championing innovative content, the event aims to foster a healthy and thriving entertainment ecosystem in China.

This year, the event introduced several new recognition categories, including "Annual Best Comedy Screenplay" and "Annual Most Innovative Screenplay" for drama series, as well as "Best Screenplay for Animated Film" and "Best New Screenwriter for Theatrical Films" for films category.

Notable for its inclusive approach, it recognizes works from across the entire industry, not just iQIYI productions. This broad perspective includes both mainstream hits and niche productions, offering emerging screenwriters the chance to gain broader recognition. The event's accolades cover a wide array of genres and platforms, from theatrical releases and online films to drama series and animations, demonstrating a profound respect for talent across the board.

