Huawei Launches FPGGP Acceleration Program to Help Global Financial Industry Go Digital and Intelligent

Shenzen, China (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Huawei announced the launch of the Financial Partner Go Global Program (FPGGP) Acceleration Program during the 2024 HiFS Frontier Forum. Huawei aims to work with more partners that have extensive industry-specific experience, focus on key scenarios within digital transformation in the global financial industry, and unite program participants and their capacity to innovate. In this way, Huawei and partners can support the transformation and upgrade of customers in the financial industry throughout the lifecycle from consultation, solutions, to services, achieving win-win cooperation for all involved.

Jason Cao, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, stated that Huawei is committed to building a global ecosystem for the digital finance industry. This involves global leading partners, those who are engaged in the local industry, and who are innovators in segmented scenarios. "Huawei has worked with partners to develop innovative scenario-based solutions in eight mainstream industry scenarios, from infrastructure O&M to application system platforms, from core business transactions to big data applications, and from banking to insurance and securities."

FPGGP made its debut in 2021. Over the past three years, FPGGP has worked with 11 partners to successfully deliver solutions and complete digital transformation for over 20 financial customers in 14 countries and regions worldwide.

Now, it had 24 partners join in China, among which six became council members: Sunline, Tongdun Technology, Netis, Wallyt, Sinosoft, and Chinasoft International.

Roger Wang, Vice President of Huawei Digital Finance BU and President of Global Partnerships, said that Huawei stick to the "Partners + Huawei" strategy and keep cooperating with world-leading financial partners for shared success, and provide excellent solutions, innovation capabilities, and outstanding practices with partners. The FPGGP Acceleration Program aims to accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation progress of the financial industry from the following three aspects:

1. Encourage more global competency partners to join the FPGGP to provide comprehensive support to our customers throughout their entire business journey, from consulting and solutions to services and operations.

2. Incubate more scenario-based solutions for the financial industry based on customers' digital and intelligent transformation requirements.

3. Enhance the connection and cooperation between ecosystem partners.

As of May 2024, Huawei has served over 3600 financial customers in more than 60 countries and regions, including 53 of the world's top 100 banks.

Source: HUAWEI

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024