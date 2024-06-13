Ideon Delivers High-Resolution Void-Mapping with No Drilling

Section view of the density model showcasing the linear tunnel feature (blue), as imaged above the Ideon muon detectors positioned in the mine adit beneath, mapped to metre-scale accuracy. Note that the resolved tunnel density is 0 g/cc.

Positions of the in-mine imaging equipment in the mine adit, the fields of view covered as the muon detectors image upwards towards the surface, and the radiographs outlining a low-density anomaly corresponding to the conveyance tunnel above.