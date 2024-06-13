EMP Shield Partners with Genesis Systems to Revolutionize Water Infrastructure
EMP Shield, a leader in electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection, announces partnership with Genesis Systems, an innovator in renewable water-from-air technology.
This partnership leverages our collective power to provide immediate solutions for communities facing water shortages who must have resilient water systems”BURLINGTON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMP Shield, a leader in electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and solar flare protection technology, today announced a partnership with Genesis Systems, an innovator in renewable water-from-air technologies. This strategic alliance aims to address growing threats to U.S. water infrastructure, including electromagnetic spectrum attacks and natural threats such as solar flares and increasing water scarcity.
Responding to Urgent Threats
Recent reports from the NSA, FBI, and The White House highlight escalating attacks on U.S. water systems. These threats, combined with worsening water scarcity, jeopardize national security and community well-being. EMP Shield, with its focus on protecting critical infrastructure from electromagnetic threats, recognizes the urgency of these challenges.
Pete Keegan, President at EMP Shield, stated, "EMP Shield is committed to safeguarding critical resources, and this partnership with Genesis Systems aligns with our mission to ensure the availability of clean water in the face of potential disruptions." Our products are already in use on America’s most critical infrastructure. This effort widens this protection to Genesis’ Water Supply Systems that when combined with other resilience technologies, can create uninterruptible water systems.
Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems, added, "This partnership leverages our collective power to provide immediate solutions for communities facing water shortages who must have resilient water systems protected from both acts of nature and malign actors."
A Holistic Approach
The partnership combines Genesis Systems' technology, which generates utility-scale water supplies from the air (replenishing every nine days), with robust cybersecurity protocols and EMP Shield's expertise in protecting electrical systems. The result is resilient water systems that withstand cyberattacks, water scarcity, and electromagnetic disruptions. Genesis Systems' technology is already used across the U.S. military, as well as in public and private water systems.
Global Impact
The partnership's impact extends beyond U.S. borders, targeting both mature and emerging markets. In mature markets, the focus is on securing water supplies, data centers, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and military installations. In emerging markets, the partnership will address space launch infrastructure, decentralized water supplies, carbon reduction, green energy, research facilities, and mining operations.
A Legacy of Innovation
EMP Shield's commitment to protecting critical infrastructure, combined with Genesis Systems' cutting-edge technology, positions this partnership to transform the water industry. By creating secure, sustainable, and resilient water systems, the alliance will protect communities, businesses, and critical infrastructure from threats to water supplies.
About EMP Shield
EMP Shield is a leading provider of electromagnetic pulse (EMP), lightning, and solar flare protection technology. The company is dedicated to safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring the continuity of essential services in the face of potential disruptions.
About Genesis Systems
Genesis Systems is an award-winning technology company specializing in renewable water-from-air solutions. Their technologies address water scarcity and sustainability challenges worldwide. In 2024, Genesis won Consumer Electronics Association’s Innovation Award and two International Builders Association’s Innovation awards. Genesis is a market maker whose mission is to sustainably solve global water scarcity at the water-food-energy nexus.
