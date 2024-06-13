Health releases Global Adult Tobacco Survey SA Report, 13 Jun
The Department of Health will on Thursday, 13 June release the 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) SA Report findings to determine the use and burden of tobacco in the country.
The survey serves a global standard for systematically monitoring adult tobacco use (smoking and smokeless) and tracking key tobacco control indicators.
South Africa has a huge burden of tobacco use, exposure to second-hand smoke, and a significant amount of money is being spent on manufactured cigarettes in a country with high levels of poverty.
GATS is conducted repeatedly over time to continuously provide up-to-date information on the trends of the tobacco epidemic in implementing countries.
Members of the media are invited to join the official release scheduled as follows:
Date: Thursday, 13 June 2024
Time: 08h00
Virtual Link: : https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__yNtIS-eSty-sg8az5_R9g
For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Mr Doctor Tshwale
Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister
063 657 8487
Doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za