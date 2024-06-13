Health releases Global Adult Tobacco Survey SA Report, 13 Jun

The Department of Health will on Thursday, 13 June release the 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) SA Report findings to determine the use and burden of tobacco in the country.

The survey serves a global standard for systematically monitoring adult tobacco use (smoking and smokeless) and tracking key tobacco control indicators.

South Africa has a huge burden of tobacco use, exposure to second-hand smoke, and a significant amount of money is being spent on manufactured cigarettes in a country with high levels of poverty.

GATS is conducted repeatedly over time to continuously provide up-to-date information on the trends of the tobacco epidemic in implementing countries.

Members of the media are invited to join the official release scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 June 2024

Time: 08h00

Virtual Link: : https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__yNtIS-eSty-sg8az5_R9g

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

Media Liaison Officer for Health Minister

063 657 8487

Doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za