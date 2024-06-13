Devnagri AI expands its reach overseas by participating in Collision Canada - The Olympics of Tech Companies
Over the years, Devnagri AI has earned several prestigious accolades and awards, including the NASSCOM Emerge Awards, Aegis Graham Bell Awards.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Devnagri - the leading AI-powered translation company, proudly announced its participation at the Collision 2024 in Toronto, Canada, to be held on June 17-20, 2024. It is one of the largest and most prestigious global tech events. The Collision is known for its extensive tech network, dynamic speakers, credible onstage discussions, and excellent collaboration opportunities. This event will be attended by some of the global tech giants and budding startup companies. It offers an excellent opportunity for Devnagri AI to flourish and expand its presence in foreign markets. Devnagri AI is the first and one of the best tools to personalize business communication, enabling hyper-local content for non-English speakers, in the World. It is known for its incredible tech-led solutions aimed at bridging the language gap and offering personalized translation solutions to businesses, and Government organizations.
The company co-founders, Nakul Kundra, and Himanshu Sharma, are very excited to be a part of this mega event. While confirming their participation, co-founder Nakul Kundra said, “Collision is the Olympics of tech companies, and to be part of such an event is an honor for Devnagri AI. This conference is going to be attended by the brightest minds from different parts of the world. Our inclusion in Collision is a proud moment for all of us. Knowing the scale of the event, the number of attendees this year will surpass 40,000 from around 130 countries. Moreover, 800-plus speakers and 2,000-plus startups will be a part of this tech mega event. Therefore, it is a golden opportunity for the company to expand our global reach and showcase the key offerings of our AI-powered translation platform.”
Participating in Collision 2024 marks a significant milestone for Devnagri AI offering translation solutions in 22 Indian languages and several international languages across various industries. Among its esteemed clients are the Government, ICICI Bank, and other top banks of the country.
Over the years, Devnagri AI has earned several prestigious accolades and awards, including the NASSCOM Emerge Awards, Aegis Graham Bell Awards, and AI Game Changers. Being part of this significant event will give Devnagri global recognition, paving the way for international partnerships, greater collaboration, enhanced networking, and expansion opportunities.
